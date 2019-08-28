What is the Future of Your Relationship?

You have been dating for a while, and things are going well. However, you still cannot find the courage to start “the talk”. Finding out about your partner’s vision of your shared future is essential. Read on to discover useful tips that will make the conversation easier.

Most couples today meet with the help of the Internet. You can find “the one” on dating apps and sites like https://ladadate.com/russian-brides with hot Russian women. However, any relationship comes to discussions of the future sooner or later. Here is what can make them less daunting.

Planning

Do not rush into the conversation before thinking it through well. First, take stock of your own aspirations and feelings. You need to be able to express them clearly when the talk does happen. Otherwise, you may end up stumbling over your words and looking extremely insecure. Sketch out the key points in your mind.

Giving Hints

Make sure there is some warm-up. Start small and casual — drop a few ideas about your vision of the future, e.g., a dream job or the number of kids you would like to raise. For instance, you could start with recollections of your childhood and the fun you had with your siblings, later mentioning that if you had a kid you would like him or her to have siblings as well. Such small conversations will make your partner more ready for the big talk.

Ensuring a Relaxed Atmosphere

Start with a bit of fun. Do not startle your partner with ultimatums like “Are we going to go out forever or not?”. Instead, think of a casual setting — for example, a walk in the park. Start with something positive, tell your partner about the things you love about them, and move on to the main subject.

Be Honest

Sadly, people often start relationships hoping they can change their partner’s mind. They settle for those who do not truly understand them or share their values. This is a recipe for a miserable life.

Be open about your expectations, and do not try to deceive your partner out of desperation or fear of being left alone. A happy marriage is only possible for people sincere about their values and goals. If you find that you are too different, it is best to reveal it in the beginning.

Be Supportive

Naturally, your romantic partner is unlikely to share all of your ideas. Whatever they say, however, be supportive. You may feel upset, but remember to be respectful. After all, it may have been difficult for them to open up. Wait before jumping to conclusions and do not make a scene.

Take time to analyze your conversation and think of ways to make your relationship work. With regard to big events, such as marriage or childbirth, people rarely change their position. If you find your visions do not overlap, you will be glad you had this talk anyway.