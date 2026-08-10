What Is an “Over 80” Charge, and How Serious Is It?

A plain-language guide to Canada’s “over 80” impaired driving charge, what the legal blood alcohol limit means, and the penalties that can follow a conviction.

TORONTO, Candada – Impaired driving cases make headlines across Canada every year, and one term shows up again and again: “over 80.” For anyone unfamiliar with the phrase, it can sound vague or even minor compared to words like “DUI” or “impaired driving.” In reality, an over 80 charge is one of the most common and most serious driving-related offences in the Canadian Criminal Code, and it carries consequences that can follow a person for years. Toronto-area impaired driving lawyer Jonathan Lapid notes that many clients are surprised to learn how the charge works and how differently it can be treated depending on the circumstances, which is exactly why a general public explainer is worth reading before, not after, getting behind the wheel.

This article breaks down what “over 80” actually means, how it differs from other impaired driving charges, what penalties can follow, and what to generally expect if someone is charged. It is written for general public understanding and is not legal advice.

Where the Term “Over 80” Comes From

The name refers to a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, commonly written as 0.08. Under Canadian federal law, it is a criminal offence to operate a motor vehicle with a BAC at or above that level, regardless of whether the driver appears visibly impaired. That distinction matters: a person can be charged with “over 80” even if they were driving carefully and showed no obvious signs of intoxication, because the charge is based on a chemical measurement, not an officer’s subjective observation.

This is different from a straightforward “impaired driving” charge, which can be laid based on observed impairment, such as slurred speech, erratic driving, or failed coordination tests, even if a driver’s BAC has not yet been confirmed. In practice, police often pursue both charges together, since a breath or blood test showing 0.08 or higher can support either.

How the Charge Is Investigated

Most over 80 charges begin at a roadside stop, a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) checkpoint, or after a collision. The general sequence typically looks like this:

An officer forms a reasonable suspicion of alcohol consumption, often based on smell, appearance, or a driver’s own statements.

A roadside approved screening device (ASD) test is administered, which gives a “pass,” “warn,” or “fail” result.

A “fail” or “warn” reading can lead to arrest and a formal breath test at the police station using an approved instrument, which produces evidentiary BAC readings.

Those station-level readings are what typically form the basis of an over 80 charge.

Because the process involves several technical steps, mistakes or procedural gaps at any stage, such as improper device calibration, delays in testing, or failure to follow required timelines, can become significant issues in how a case unfolds. This is one reason impaired driving cases are rarely as simple as “the number was over 0.08, so the case is closed.”

Penalties for a First Over 80 Conviction

Canada’s impaired driving penalties were significantly increased in recent years, and they apply nationally, though some administrative penalties (like licence suspensions) vary slightly by province. The table below summarizes typical consequences for a first-time conviction under the Criminal Code.

| Consequence | Typical Range | |—|—| | Minimum fine | Several hundred dollars, higher for elevated BAC levels | | Driving prohibition | Federal driving ban, often one year or more | | Criminal record | Yes, unless the charge is resolved without conviction | | Ignition interlock requirement | Common in Ontario, often for a set period after reinstatement | | Provincial licence suspension | Immediate roadside suspension, separate from any court outcome | | Insurance impact | Premiums often rise substantially for years |

Penalties escalate for a second or subsequent offence, and can include mandatory minimum jail time, longer prohibition periods, and extended interlock requirements. Higher BAC readings (sometimes informally referred to using tiers, such as “over 120” or “over 160”) can also trigger steeper mandatory minimum fines under the Criminal Code, even for a first offence.

Why a Criminal Record Matters Beyond the Courtroom

One detail that surprises many people is that an over 80 conviction is a criminal offence, not simply a traffic ticket. A criminal record can affect:

Employment , particularly for jobs involving driving, travel, regulated professions, or background checks.

Cross-border travel , since a DUI-related conviction can affect entry to certain countries, including the United States.

Professional licensing , in fields with good-conduct requirements.

Immigration status , for non-citizens in some circumstances.

These downstream effects are often more disruptive to a person’s daily life than the immediate fine or licence suspension, which is part of why impaired driving charges are treated seriously by courts even when no collision or injury occurred.

Defences and Case-Specific Factors

Every impaired driving case depends on its specific facts, and outcomes are never guaranteed. That said, common areas that defence counsel typically examine include whether the initial stop was lawful, whether testing equipment was properly maintained and calibrated, whether required timelines under the Criminal Code were followed, and whether the driver’s Charter rights were respected throughout the process. None of this means a charge will automatically be reduced or dismissed; it simply reflects that impaired driving law involves detailed procedural requirements that matter in how a case is resolved.

What to Do If You’re Charged

People facing an over 80 charge for the first time often feel overwhelmed and unsure what happens next. A few general points are worth keeping in mind:

A charge is not a conviction. The case still has to proceed through the court system.

Roadside licence suspensions are usually separate from, and faster than, the criminal court process.

Getting legal advice early, ideally before entering a plea, allows more time to review the evidence and testing procedures.

Every case turns on its own facts, and no lawyer can ethically promise a specific result.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “over 80” the same as a DUI? It falls under Canada’s broader impaired driving laws, but it is specifically a BAC-based charge rather than one based purely on observed impairment.

Can you be charged with over 80 without feeling drunk? Yes. Tolerance varies, and the charge is based on the measured BAC level, not how impaired someone feels.

Does a first offence always mean jail time? Not typically. Jail time becomes a mandatory consideration mainly for repeat offences or cases involving aggravating factors like injury.

References

https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/cj-jp/sidl-rlcfa/index.html Government of Canada, Department of Justice, “Impaired Driving Laws” –

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-46/ Criminal Code of Canada, Impaired Driving Offences, Justice Laws Website –

https://madd.ca/pages/impaired-driving/overview/ MADD Canada, “Impaired Driving Laws in Canada” –

https://www.ontario.ca/page/alcohol-drugs-and-driving Ontario Ministry of Transportation, “Alcohol, Drugs and Driving” –

This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Anyone facing an impaired driving charge should consult a qualified lawyer, as outcomes depend entirely on the specific facts of each case.