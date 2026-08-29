What Families Get Wrong in the First 72 Hours After a Federal Target Letter

Princeton, NJ – A federal target letter is not a warning shot the family can safely ignore, and the first three days after it lands are where relatives most often make the situation worse. The instinct is to help. Left unmanaged, that instinct is what turns a case about one person into a case about several.

The letter itself is a formal notice, drawn from language in the DOJ’s own sample, telling the recipient they are the person the grand jury is looking at. It also warns that destroying or altering documents is itself a federal crime.

What follows are the assumptions relatives get wrong in the first 72 hours.

A Target Letter Is a Real Emergency, Not a Heads-Up

A target letter means prosecutors already believe they have substantial evidence tying your relative to a federal crime and are treating them as a putative defendant. It is not an invitation to explain things. By the time the letter goes out, the government’s theory of the case is close to fully formed.

Prosecutors are not required to send one. When they do, it’s usually because the risk of flight, destruction of evidence, or witness tampering is low enough that notice is safe for the investigation. From this moment on, anything the family does that looks like flight, cleanup, or witness contact will be read through a lens that is already skeptical.

Deleting the Group Chat and Tidying the Paperwork Can Be a Felony

This is the single most damaging mistake families make, and it’s almost always well-intentioned. A spouse clears out an inbox. A sibling deletes a shared Dropbox folder. A parent shreds statements that were “just clutter anyway.” Each act can independently become a charge, whether or not the underlying case ever ends in a conviction.

Federal obstruction statutes reach conduct done in contemplation of an investigation, so the government doesn’t have to prove a subpoena had already arrived when the file was deleted. If you knew the letter existed and touched the records anyway, that’s the exposure. Practical rules for the first 72 hours:

Leave devices alone. No factory resets, no app uninstalls, no cleaning up photos. Assume every device in the household is potentially in scope.

Freeze the paper. Stop routine shredding and don’t move boxes to storage. Preserve what exists, where it sits.

Suspend auto-delete. Email, messaging apps, and cloud backups often purge on a schedule. Turning that off after notice is preservation; letting it run can look like something else.

Don’t coach memory. Group texts along the lines of “remember, we all thought the deal was fine” are witness tampering in a t-shirt.

Family in the Room Can Break Attorney-Client Privilege

Attorney-client privilege protects communications between the client and their lawyer. It generally does not protect a conversation because a spouse, adult child, or sibling happens to be sitting on the couch during it. Bringing a relative into the meeting can waive the privilege for the whole conversation, and a prosecutor can later compel that relative to describe what was said.

Serious defense counsel will politely ask relatives to step out, and the reason is a witness problem rather than a trust problem. If the family wants coordinated advice, the right move is for the target to retain experienced federal criminal defense counsel first, and for concerned relatives to consider whether they need their own separate lawyer.

Spousal Privilege Is Narrower Than Families Assume

Federal law recognizes two marital privileges, and neither stretches as far as families think. The testimonial privilege can keep a current spouse off the stand at trial, but under federal practice the witness-spouse decides whether to invoke it. If they choose to testify, the defendant-spouse cannot stop them.

The confidential communications privilege is narrower still. It covers private statements between spouses during the marriage, not conduct, business partnerships, or conversations with third parties in the room. Unmarried partners, adult children, siblings, and parents have no equivalent privilege at all.

Cooperating Early and Informally Rarely Makes It Go Away

Agents sometimes contact relatives directly in the days after a target letter goes out, framing the conversation as routine or as a chance to help. It rarely is either. Anything a relative says can be used, and false statements to a federal agent are themselves a crime, even if the underlying subject was harmless.

The correct default in the first 72 hours is narrow and boring: be polite, take the agent’s card, decline to answer questions on the spot, and call a lawyer. That’s the behavior the system expects, and it isn’t obstruction. The family members who get themselves into trouble are almost always the ones who tried to be helpful before they understood what the case was about.