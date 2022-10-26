What can cause your LG washer to not work correctly?

There may be a number of reasons why your LG washer isn’t working properly. Sadly, some of these may be down to poor care on your part. By figuring out the issue, you may then be in a better position to rectify it, and even change your existing habits regarding how you use the appliance. Some aspects can be resolved simply by paying more attention to your washer, while others may require actual repairs, either by yourself or an affiliate of the brand.

Broken parts

Whether due to misuse or simply time, you may notice that certain parts for your LG washer have degraded or broken entirely. Even if your washer is a few years old, you may still be able to get hold of some replacement parts online. This can allow you to carefully remove the old pieces, remembering to turn your washer off at the wall first, and then replace them with their matching, new counterparts. Knowing your washer number can help you to make sure you are ordering the right part for your machine. For any internal issues, you may be able to call out a repairman who might be able to fit those parts for you, taking care to replace the working parts correctly.

Nasty smells

If you have just done a load of laundry, and your clothes still smell disgusting, it could be that the detergent drawer needs cleaning. Failure to do so could cause mold to build up, which could degrade the parts and transfer onto your clothes and bed linen. You may be able to spot the signs that this has occurred, if old detergent is still stuck in the drawer, or you notice overly damp patches. However, the biggest sign can be black marks throughout the drawer, which may very well be that mold. Cleaning it out with a paper towel and warm water to remove most of the grime, and then using a good cleaner made especially for washers, can help to get it back to a good working standard.

Relearn how to use it

Over time, we may become complacent and take our washers for granted. This can cause it to not work efficiently, or even break. Rather than attempting to fill the washer with as much of your dirty laundry as possible to minimize the number of loads you have to do, you may want to spread it out a bit. Overloading a washer can cause it to stop working, and even contribute towards leaks. You may be able to find out how big of a load you can fit in by referring to the LG manual that came with your washer. You might also be able to gain this information online.

Using your LG washer as the manufacturer designed it could be a way of preventing damage occurring, as well as keep it working as well as it can. Should a problem still arise, you may want to think about how it can be fixed, rather than replacing the entire machine. Doing so could help you to save time and money.