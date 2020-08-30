What are the Safest Whitewater Rafting Trips for Families

Whitewater rafting is one of the best adventures you can take as a family. The whole immersion in nature is a great way to unwind and to bond with your family without the need to take out your gadgets. Fortunately, there are a lot of family-friendly rivers in the country that are kid-friendly.

1. Lower Klamath River, California

The Lower Klamath River in California is one of the most kid-friendly rafting trips you will get to visit. It’s known for the low and bumpy rapids that are mild enough for any four-year-old to enjoy. Plus, it has other outdoor activities that you can choose from – rock climbing, swimming, and even lounging on the beach. It’s classified with Class II which means that the waves only go up to three feet tall and are easy to spot. Even your kids can watch out for them.

2. Rogue River, Oregon

The Rogue River is famous for its picturesque landscapes that line the river from both sides. It shows the gorge of Mule Creek Canyon and has amazing wildlife that you can spot a few feet away from the banks. A trip here requires a minimum of three days so you can enjoy the waterfalls, river camps, and old miner artifacts that are found in the main bank. It’s a Class III river with waves up to four feet. It’s perfect for kids older than 6 years old.

3. Salmon River, Idaho

Idaho’s Salmon River is a large wilderness with tall mountains in the background. It shows a lot of diverse animals and plants plus a desert canyon. Even if it has rapids with Classes III to IV, it’s still a great option for families with kids as young as 6 years old. If you want a more adventurous trip with your kids, you can ride the inflatable kayak, hike the canyons, or bathe in the hot springs to cap off your day.

4. Green River, Utah

Green River is popular among a lot of families because it’s right at the heart of the Dinosaur National Monument. It’s surrounded by lush landscapes and sandstone cliffs. Kids particularly love seeing bighorn sheep graze around. Couple that with the dinosaur fossils found in the area and the stories and artifacts of the Wild, Wild West. A trip here runs from 3-5 days and rapids only go up to class III. It’s an adventure that curious children will love to experience.

5. Colorado River, Arizona

The Colorado River is popular among both kids and adults. With views surrounding the Grand Canyon, it’s impossible to not enjoy the scenery here. Whether you go on a morning or by the afternoon, the Grand Canyon is a great place to enjoy what nature can offer. Advantage Grand Canyon offers rafting trips from Classes I to III which is ideal even for kids. However, it’s required that kids be at least 9 years old to be able to kayak. Nonetheless, you can also go hiking and camping in the canyons.

6. Chattooga River, Georgia

The Chattooga River is nothing like you’ve ever seen in the Southeast region. It’s dubbed as the Crown Jewel of all whitewater rafting trips and it’s also perfect for rafting, kayaking, and canoeing. Depending on your track, you can bring an 8-year-old or a 12-year-old. At Chattooga River, you don’t have to worry about being bored because there is just so much to do – from rafting to zip lining above the landscape.

7. Kennebec River, Maine

The Kennebec River is one of the favorite whitewater rafting places in the New England area. Aside from rapids classified from II to IV, it’s a perfect destination during the summer. It has a 12-mile stretch of Moosehead Lake to satisfy your need for whitewater rafting adventures. It’s surrounded by rocks by the bank and tall trees on the side. You’re definitely secluded in this part of Maine.

What’s great about the United States is that there’s an abundance of family-friendly whitewater rafting adventures that you can visit whether you’re in the East or in the West. When visiting these areas, make sure to know the minimum age required and the class level of the rapids. This helps you prepare your children for the whole adventure, especially the rapids.