What Are Same-Day Credit Cards (Kredittkort på dagen)?

If you are thinking of applying for a credit card in Norway, or a kredittkort as they call it, then you will probably get frustrated after finding out how long you will have to wait for it to arrive and for your funds to be available for use. Of course, if you are not in a hurry, you might be willing and ready to wait. On the other hand, if you are in a hurry and you need to get a card that you can use right away, you will probably find yourself annoyed at the fact that the process cannot be accelerated.

What if I told you, though, that there was a way to accelerate the process? Would you believe me, or would you roll your eyes and immediately assume that I am talking nonsense? I suggest you do the first thing, since I don’t have a reason to talk nonsense, especially when such a serious topic is in question. To put it simply, I am not joking with you. There is, in fact, a way to accelerate this process.

Now we are talking, am I right?! There is no doubt in my mind that you are now interested in learning how to speed things up and get your hands on your brand new credit card right away. The only thing is, you might not exactly now how to do this, so let me clear things up for you. It all starts with choosing the right type of a credit card to apply for.

In case you didn’t know this, there is an option called “same-day credit card”, or “kredittkort på dagen” as it is said in Norway. This option allows you to get your hands on the card as soon as possible and start using the funds practically immediately after your application has been approved. If you haven’t heard of these before, then you might be slightly bit confused about what they actually are and how it all works, which is why you should continue reading, because I’ll try and answer all of those questions for you and thus make things much clearer.

What Are These?

Let us begin with the most basic question out of all of those questions that might be swirling around your mind. To put it simply, before learning how this option works and before deciding if you should apply, you need to understand what the kredittkort på dagen actually is in the first place. So, let me now explain that to you in the simplest words possible. Here we go.

As the name says it, same-day, also called instant, credit cards are those cards that you can begin using basically a few minutes after your application has been approved. It can come quite in handy to a lot of people and it has become a rather popular option not only in Norway, but around the world. These are offered by numerous retailers, airlines, and a lot of other organizations and banks. If the idea of being able to use your line of credit right away sounds a bit weird and impossible to you, then you need to learn more about how these actually work, and I’ll answer that question below.

How Does It All Work?

I have to agree with you that the idea of getting your card within minutes does sound weird and impossible, and that’s because it definitely is. Norwegian banks don’t have magical elves (at least not yet) that can just appear right in front of you the moment your application gets approved and provide you with the physical product that you have actually ordered. Things don’t quite work that way, although it would be pretty fun if they did.

So, how do things work and what is it that is making this option so popular if you still have to wait for the physical credit card to get shipped and arrive to your address? Well, it is the non-physical part of this whole idea that is making it special and popular. To put things simply, while you cannot get the physical card right away, you can definitely access your money moments after the application has been approved, meaning that you don’t need to wait for absolutely anything.

How does that sound now? Is it still weird and do you still suspect that it is impossible? I suppose not, since there is nothing unusual about such an arrangement. Of course, if you want the physical product, you will have to wait for a few days until it arrives to your address, but none of that will matter, since your funds will actually be available to you right away. Click this to learn more about the whole same-day credit card options.

Do You Actually Need Them?

Now, if you are wondering whether you actually need this option, I have to say that I am not the right person to answer that question for you. That is simply because you are the only one who can answer it, as you are the only one who knows whether you actually need the kredittkort på dagen or not. So, think about it very carefully and determine whether the option of getting funded right away is right and good for you, or if you have nothing against waiting for a while.

As I have previously mentioned, though, this option has become rather popular not only in Norway, but basically around the world and there must be a reason for that. Well, the reason is quite obvious, isn’t it? Since you can get the money you need right away, there is no point in choosing the option of waiting for a long time before everything gets approved and before the card gets sent to you. The only thing you should remember, though, is that the interest rate will start running from the day you apply and get approved for the kredittkort på dagen, but I suppose that this is perfectly logical and that you have expected it.