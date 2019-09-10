Western Union Providing Relief for The Bahamas

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation Provide Relief to The Bahamas Following Hurricane Dorian

DENVER – Western Union (NYSE:WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and the Western Union Foundation announced a multi-faceted response to help communities in The Bahamas severely impacted as a result of Hurricane Dorian

Western Union will provide zero-fee1 transactions at most Western Union® retail Agent locations to The Bahamas2, from September 9 until September 16, 2019.

“Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the region has caused devastating destruction and had a large impact to infrastructure in The Bahamas. We feel it is Western Union’s duty to ensure we aid in being the lifeline in relief efforts,” said Rodrigo Garcia, Western Union regional vice president. “Western Union is committed to assisting impacted Agents in the area with rebuilding efforts and has enabled zero-fee transactions to help customers access supplies needed to aid recovery.”

In addition, Western Union and the Western Union Foundation will donate a combined total of USD $50,000 to Red Cross Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in The Bahamas.

The Western Union Foundation will also provide a 1:1 match for qualifying contributions from participating Western Union Agents up to USD $25,000 and 2:1 match for Western Union employees up to USD $5,000.

To date, Agents participating in the 1:1 Agent match include: SogeXpress, GraceKennedy Money Services, La Familia Pawn & Jewelry, H.H.V. Whitchurch & Co. Ltd., Belize Chambers of Commerce, Massy Card (Barbados) Ltd., United Payment Services, Caritransfer, Cirkel, Renwick Thompson & Co., Blue Nile Services Ltd., and Clearing Settlement & Factoring Suriname (CSFS). In total, through these efforts, contributions to the Red Cross could total up to USD $115,000.

“The Western Union Foundation, in partnership with Western Union, our generous employees and Agents, will support Red Cross relief efforts to provide immediate relief and on-the-ground support in the wake of Hurricane Dorian,” said Elizabeth Roscoe, head of corporate brand & purpose, and executive director of the Western Union Foundation.

Western Union and the Western Union Foundation were at the forefront of major disaster relief efforts, including Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and flooding in India.

Since 2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than USD $17 million for relief, to aid 180 disasters in 80 countries around the world. In 2018, the Western Union Foundation responded to 13 disasters around the world.

Customers looking to find a nearby Western Union Agent location can visit WU.com or call a local agent in The Bahamas: GraceKennedy (+1 242-325-1476), MoneyMaxx (+1 242-677-2865), or Suncash (+1 242-393-4778).