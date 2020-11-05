Wesrok Blends Reggae and Country Music In Latest Releases

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Many American country stars are amazed at their popularity in Jamaica whenever they visit the Caribbean country. Fans like Wesrok have been listening to them for years.

The former police officer began recording last year and has to date released two songs — Looking Back and Poor Country Boy. Both are a blend of reggae and country.

While he enjoyed the indigenous reggae as a boy, Wesrok’s preferred music in the early 1970s was what was known as country and western.

“I grew up listening to this sound as it was almost everyone’s favorite sound in Jamaica. I then began singing some of the old favorites of Kenny Rogers and Marty Robbins. I realized that this music is about people like myself who grew up from humble beginnings,” he said.

A recreational singer in high school and during his 23-year tenure in the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Wesrok finally got the opportunity to concentrate on music last year. Recording sessions produced the well-received Looking Back which came out this year, followed by Poor Country Boy.

The songs are inspired by his childhood in Bog Walk, a scenic rural town in St. Catherine parish.

“I recalled growing up under poor circumstances and had to push myself to survive. I could have turned to bad influences but I kept looking ahead and remembering the advice that my mother gave me, which was to always aim high,” said Wesrok.

Jamaicans have loved country music since the 1960s. The songs of Jim Reeves, Johnny Cash, Skeeter Davis, Patsy Cline, Marty Robbins, Mac Davis, Kenny Rogers and Crystal Gayle are staples on local radio stations.

Robbins’ 1959 album, Gunfighter Ballads And Trail Songs, has inspired many dancehall artists and songs. Cash owned a home in Montego Bay for years, while Davis, Rogers and Gayle performed in Jamaica to sold-out audiences.