Welcome Home To Caracas! Caribbean Airlines Resumes Flights Between Caracas, Venezuela and Trinidad

Piarco, Trinidad & Tobago – Caribbean Airlines announced it has resumed operations to Caracas, Venezuela from Saturday May 13, plus expanded its route network to the Eastern Caribbean in the coming months. These are significant milestones for the airline and signal its intention to continue its growth trajectory.

The flights between Trinidad and Caracas will initially operate every Saturday, with increased frequency expected later on. Returns from Caracas are the same day.

Speaking at the re-launch event at the Piarco International Airport, the airline’s CEO, Garvin Medera stated: “We are excited to resume our operations to Caracas and expand our network to the Eastern Caribbean. Our passengers have been eagerly awaiting the restart of the Caracas route and the overall expansion of our network, and we are thrilled to meet their expectations. This is a testament to our commitment to providing travellers with more options and improved connectivity. We believe these developments will enhance the travel experience for our customers and bring more economic benefits to the region.”

The Eastern Caribbean expansion was always part of Caribbean Airlines’ strategic plan but was paused during the pandemic. With the acquisition of four new ATRs, the airline is now ready to improve connectivity in the region.

Medera continued, “The Caribbean is our home, and we are dedicated to connecting our people and communities.”

Also speaking at the event was his Excellency Álvaro Enrique Sánchez Cordero, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela who stated: “I am delighted that Caribbean Airlines has restarted these non-stop flights between Caracas and Trinidad and Tobago. It will be very important for trade and the movement of people. I believe that this expansion will enhance the travel experience when persons fly between our countries, and I look forward to increase frequency in the coming months.”

Caribbean Airlines is committed to providing the best service to its customers. The restart of flights to Caracas and the expansion of the airline’s route network to the Eastern Caribbean are just the beginning of its ambitious plans. Caribbean Airlines is confident that with the support of its loyal passengers, employees, and partners, it will continue to lead the way in the region’s aviation industry.