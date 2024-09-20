Entertainment

Wayne Wonder: A Dancehall-Reggae Icon Honored in New York

Singer Wayne Wonder shows the citation presented to him by Ingrid Lewis Martin, chief advisor to New York City mayor Eric Adams, at the August 20 Rise Up NYC concert at Orchard Beach in The Bronx, New York.

 

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – Some of the most notable events in Wayne Wonder’s career have been in New York City. On August 20, he was presented with a citation acknowledging his contribution to dancehall-reggae by Eric Adams, mayor of New York City.

Occasion was the Rise Up NYC concert at Orchard Beach in The Bronx. The citation was actually presented to Wonder by Ingrid Lewis Martin, chief advisor to the mayor; it took place just before the veteran singer’s performance.

Singer Wayne Wonder shows the citation. Presented by Ingrid Lewis Martin, chief advisor to New York City mayor Eric Adams.

 

Wonder said he was “honored and humble” to receive the citation.

The citation which read in part: “Equipped with a smooth voice and charismatic stage presence, he went on to become a leader in the island nation’s (Jamaica) signature dancehall and reggae fusion genres.”

One of dancehall-reggae’s enduring acts, Wayne Wonder is best known for a flood of hit singles. Hits include Saddest Day of my Life, Joy Ride, Searching, Bonafide Love (with Buju Banton) and No Letting Go.

The annual Rise Up NYC event attracts artists who have made an impact on the Big Apple’s music scene and culture. This year’s gig also featured hip hop acts Funk Flex, Doug E. Fresh, Chubb Rock, Fat Joe and veteran sound system selectors/Disc Jockeys, Bobby Konders and Jabba.

Adams presented Fat Joe with the Key to The City. “His music has unlocked our hearts for so many years… Fat Joe is a real legend, and we’re just really thrilled about giving him the key to the city.”

 

