Watch De Jerk – 20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

Watch De Jerk takes a trip to Boston, Jamaica, the home of authentic Jerk cuisine with host Jody Ann Gray. In this episode Chef Vicky Colas prepares a delicious Jerk shrimp recipe that can be made at home.

There is also a recap of the Jamaican Jerk Festival’s 20th-anniversary appreciation reception at the AC Hotel.

Jody also caught up with Chris “Johnny” Daley, who will be featured on the Western Union Cultural stage as well as Tarrus Riley and Baby Cham drop in to share how excited they are about appearing at the 20th annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival.