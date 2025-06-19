KINGSTON, Jamaica – In an industry long dominated by men, one woman’s vision has reshaped Jamaica’s waste management landscape. As Garbage Disposal & Sanitation Systems Ltd. (GDSS) celebrates 50 years in operation, the company stands as a testament to the power of perseverance, purpose, and people-first leadership.

Founded in 1975 by Dorothea Gordon-Smith and her late husband, Michael, GDSS began with a single truck and a problem to solve. Half a century later, the company has grown into one of Jamaica’s most respected waste management firms, offering comprehensive disposal, sanitation, and recycling services to hundreds of clients across the island.

Today, GDSS operates a fleet of 35 trucks, serves approximately 650 clients in 11 parishes, and employs over 100 Jamaicans. With offices in Kingston, Montego Bay, and Salem, the company’s reach is national, and its reputation is built on trust, consistency, and a deep commitment to environmental and social progress.

From Necessity to Nation-Building

The GDSS story begins not with a grand business plan, but with a practical need. Michael Gordon-Smith needed garbage collection services for his printing business. When no satisfactory option was available, the couple pooled their resources and purchased a truck.

Dorothea, then working in banking and expecting a child, soon took the lead in building the business. Acting on her mother’s advice that the role might give her more time with her young family—“Not so,” she now says with a smile—she stepped away from her job and dove into entrepreneurship. What followed were years of sacrifice, long hours, and a hands-on approach to learning the business from the ground up.

In the decades that followed, GDSS adapted and expanded. In the 1970s and ’80s, the company branched into paper supply and glass collection, working with companies like West Indies Pulp and Paper and West Indies Glass Co. When those partners closed, GDSS pivoted again. Flexibility became a cornerstone of the company’s growth strategy—an early indication of the resilience that would define it.

Driving Sustainability in a Challenging Landscape

As Jamaica grapples with the environmental realities of waste generation—some 800,000 tonnes of solid waste per year, according to the National Solid Waste Management Authority—companies like GDSS play a crucial role in driving sustainable solutions.

In 2024 alone, GDSS facilitated the export of more than 1,000 tonnes of glass and partnered in the collection and recycling of over 500 tonnes of plastics and paper. These efforts are especially significant in a country where only about 8 to 10 percent of waste is recycled. The company’s initiatives reflect not only business savvy but a deliberate focus on long-term environmental stewardship.

A Golden Celebration Rooted in Service

GDSS’s golden anniversary year has been marked by community-centered celebrations that reflect its mission. In May, the company hosted a commemorative service at Webster Memorial United Church—one of its longest-standing clients. The gathering honored the people and partnerships that helped shape the company’s path.

“With fifty years of service, growth, and unwavering commitment to our community and environment, our story is not just about longevity. It is about resilience, vision, and dedication,” Gordon-Smith said during her remarks at the service.

On June 7, the company brought that ethos to life in Riverton City, home to Jamaica’s largest landfill and the neighborhood adjoining GDSS’s head office. There, the company hosted its “Healthy You, Healthier Environment” Health Fair—a full-day event offering free health screenings, wellness activities, and family entertainment in partnership with organizations including the National Health Fund and the Diabetes Association of Jamaica.

The fair provided a moment of uplift for a community that has long been underserved and stigmatized. Longtime GDSS clients—including Digicel, JPS, Lasco Financial Services, Cal’s Manufacturing, Salada Foods, and the Registrar General Department—also participated, underscoring the company’s network of trust and its distinctive model of business as community engagement.

A Trailblazer in Every Sense

Leading a waste management company is no small feat—especially as a woman in a male-dominated field. Gordon-Smith’s leadership across five decades represents a significant breakthrough in both gender equity and business sustainability.

Her accomplishments stand out in light of a 2023 Caribbean Development Bank report that found women-led businesses in nontraditional industries still face considerable barriers to capital access and industry visibility. GDSS, however, has grown organically—rooted in values, relationships, and reinvestment.

With the rise of circular economy ideas and the urgent need for climate action, GDSS is very relevant now. The waste policy is changing in the Caribbean. Environmental innovation is also increasing. The company is prepared to continue making a difference.

As Gordon-Smith reminded those gathered at Webster Memorial, quoting Winston Churchill: “Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.”

Fifty years on, that courage still drives GDSS—and Jamaica is better for it.