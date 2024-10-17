Wassi Babes Clinches Coveted Miami Broward Junior Carnival Band of the Year Title

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Miami Broward Junior Carnival, held on October 5, 2024, at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, was a spectacular celebration of youth, culture, and community pride. Sponsored by TD Bank, the annual event once again highlighted the vibrant Caribbean heritage that enriches South Florida, showcasing the next generation’s talents.

In a special moment, the Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee honored beloved radio personality Mike Andrews for his dedication to the Junior Carnival and Miami Carnival. Andrews, a long-time supporter of arts, culture, and youth empowerment, was recognized for his tireless enthusiasm and contributions that have significantly elevated the Carnival experience.

Junior Carnival 2024 Winners

Male Individual of the Year:

1st: Joshua Skywalker as “Chief Bohechio” (Zing Zing Kidzz)

Joshua Skywalker as “Chief Bohechio” (Zing Zing Kidzz) 2nd: Zion McKinson as “Nikatau” (Party Room Squad)

Zion McKinson as “Nikatau” (Party Room Squad) 3rd: Kadyn Joseph as “De Juice Man” (Zing Zing Kidzz)

Male Individual of the Year (Under Age 5):

1st: Kiai Flatts as “Lucky Dragon” (Wassi Babes)

Kiai Flatts as “Lucky Dragon” (Wassi Babes) 2nd: Hendrix Flournah as “Baby Ray” (Major Players)

Female Individual of the Year:

1st: Keyonna Marcano as “Electrical Stinger” (Major Players)

Keyonna Marcano as “Electrical Stinger” (Major Players) 2nd : Annalisa Joseph as “Amina of Zazzay” (Party Room Squad)

: Annalisa Joseph as “Amina of Zazzay” (Party Room Squad) 3rd: Eva Barthelemy as “Lady Belle” (Zing Zing Kidzz)

Junior Queen of Miami Carnival:

1st: Heziyah Morris as “The Abundance of Life” (Zing Zing Kidzz)

Heziyah Morris as “The Abundance of Life” (Zing Zing Kidzz) 2nd : Khalilah Flatts as “Junkanoo” (Wassi Babes)

: Khalilah Flatts as “Junkanoo” (Wassi Babes) 3rd: Adelaila Cabrera as “Sea Dreams” (Major Players)

Junior King of Miami Carnival:

1st : Cairo (Milo) Lewis as “Alkebulan Africa” (Zing Zing Kidzz)

: Cairo (Milo) Lewis as “Alkebulan Africa” (Zing Zing Kidzz) 2nd : Elijah Forrester as “Midnight Robber” (Break Awae Kru Kids)

: Elijah Forrester as “Midnight Robber” (Break Awae Kru Kids) 3rd: Theron Adams as “Light of the Morning Glory” (Natural Disasters)

Junior Carnival Band of the Year:

1st : Wassi Babes with “IN DE FESTIVAL”

: Wassi Babes with “IN DE FESTIVAL” 2nd : Zing Zing Kidzz with “Fusion of the Caribbean”

: Zing Zing Kidzz with “Fusion of the Caribbean” 3rd: D-Junction Kids with “The Wonders of Spice Isle”

The event opened with a dazzling parade of 6 masquerade bands, each offering a unique interpretation of Caribbean culture. Highlights included rhythmic African drumming, captivating Junior SteelPan and Calypso competitions, and performances that allowed children to embrace their heritage and express their creativity. Hosted by Nikki Crosby, the festival drew families, cultural enthusiasts, and first-time attendees to experience the heart of Carnival.

Junior Carnival Manager Tricia Baptiste emphasized the significance of the event: “Carnival is essential to preserving our Caribbean heritage, and through Junior Carnival, we are ensuring this legacy continues with future generations.”

The City of Lauderhill proudly supported the celebration, with City Manager Desorae Giles-Smith encouraging residents and visitors alike to make this a yearly tradition. “We encourage everyone to experience the rich cultural events in our City’s Entertainment District,” she added.

Key sponsors, including TD Bank and Visit Lauderdale, also expressed their commitment to supporting this cultural celebration. TD Bank Store Manager Mikesha Murray shared, “We are proud to partner with this wonderful organization in promoting unity and teaching future generations about the richness of Caribbean culture.”

Neki Mohan, VP of Multicultural Business at Visit Lauderdale, highlighted the importance of the event: “Junior Carnival allows us to celebrate the Caribbean American community in Broward and welcome everyone under the sun to enjoy our cultural diversity.”

The Miami Broward Junior Carnival was a resounding success. It set the stage for this weekend’s upcoming events. Including the Panorama Steelband Competition, J’Ouvert, and Miami Carnival’s Parade of Bands. The event left participants and spectators with lasting memories and a deeper appreciation of Caribbean culture in South Florida.