Vybz Kartel Drops God & Time, a Star-Studded New Chapter in His Post-Release Run

SOUTH FLORIDA – Vybz Kartel is back with God & Time, a 14-track set that arrives as the latest milestone in the dancehall icon’s post-release resurgence. Out today, the album finds the Worl’ Boss leaning into the full breadth of his sound—balancing hard-hitting street records, melodic cuts for the ladies, spiritual reflections, and club-ready moments. In addition, this album brings the kind of charisma that has kept him at the center of the culture for years.

Released via TJ Records / Vybz Kartel Muzik and distributed by Zojak World Wide, God & Time lands during one of the most closely watched stretches of Kartel’s career.

Best Reggae Album GRAMMY Nominations

After earning back-to-back GRAMMY nominations in 2025 and 2026 for Best Reggae Album and returning to sold-out stages across three continents, Kartel is extending a comeback run. Moreover, this run has reshaped the conversation around one of dancehall’s most influential stars.

“I’m so proud of this album. I got to build it with my brother TJ, and we know that whenever we work together, magic happens. When I was away, I always knew I would see the other side because I kept my faith and trusted that God & Time would make it possible. Even so, it still feels surreal sometimes. I’m able to reflect that journey in songs like ‘Watch Over Me’ and the title track, while also delivering that timeless Kartel sound,” states Vybz Kartel.

Album Rollout

The album rollout has already delivered early standouts with “God & Time” and “Panic” ft. Shenseea, and Kartel is keeping the momentum going with the official video for “Casi Casi“. Directed by SmallyDY, the visual pairs Kartel with Puerto Rican star Farruko on one of the project’s most crossover-ready moments.

“‘Casi Casi’ is about giving love, appreciation, and validation to that special someone. Farruko worked his magic on the track, and I can’t wait to hear it bumping through the streets all summer long,” Kartel adds.

On God & Time, Kartel taps into the versatility that has long made him one of dancehall’s defining figures. The set moves easily from rugged street cuts to romance-driven records and late-night anthems. Also, there is room for more reflective songs tied to his personal journey. The result is an album that reminds listeners why his voice, views, and influence still shape the genre.

That reach is reflected in a guest list that includes Farruko, Shenseea, Wizkid, Skillibeng, Spice, and Mavado. The latter’s appearance on “Hype Life” is especially notable. Additionally, it reunites two stars whose Gaza and Gully rivalry once defined an era of dancehall headlines.

Upcoming Tours

Off the album’s release, Kartel’s live run is also set to continue, with dates including Reggae Sumfest on July 18, 2026 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Additionally, he will appear at Freedom Street Malta from September 10–13, 2026. More tour announcements are expected soon.

Produced by Kartel and longtime collaborator TJ Records, “God & Time” reunites the team behind key releases. These include “Viking (Vybz Is King)” and “King of the Dancehall“. Kartel has influenced generations of dancehall and global music. This album continues his legacy and shows where he stands today.