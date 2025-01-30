Vybz Kartel Dropping Album Viking (Vybz Is King) Ahead of Grammys

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards this Sunday and on the heels of his first Grammy nomination as well as his historical homecoming concert in Kingston, Vybz Kartel will unleash the Viking (Vybz Is King) 10th Year Anniversary album (Adidjahiem Records/TJ Records) this Fri. Jan 31, 2025. Pre-order HERE.

Brand – New Songs

This special deluxe edition release of his 2015 Viking (Vybz Is King) album will feature its iconic tracks “Unstoppable,” “Enchanting,” “Gon Get Better” (sampled by pop group Fifth Harmony) and “Dancehall” (retitled “Dancehall Cyah Stall”), alongside seven brand-new songs. From praising the Almighty on “God Is The Greatest” to showcasing clever wordplay on “#AmOut” and “It A Tape” — inspired by two of his signature catchphrases — Vybz Kartel continues to display his unmatched versatility across this set of new tracks.

Whether celebrating love on the heartfelt “Dreams Are Made Of” or turning up the heat with the spicy collaboration “Porn Flick” featuring Ishawna, Kartel’s range is undeniable.

No project from the dancehall icon would be complete without a party anthem, and “Str8 Vybz”—named after his new rum brand—delivers the perfect soundtrack for good times.

King of the Dancehall

With his diverse range, razor-sharp lyricism and infectious melodies, Kartel proves once again why he is a dominant force in music.

“This album is special because we are celebrating many milestones. We are recognizing the impact of the Viking album 10 years later, and then my ability to create new music for the first time since I have been out. Plus it’s with my day one producer TJ Records and engineers Ricard “RedBoom” Reid and Dominic “Troublemekka” McDonald. It’s a full circle moment, and like I said on the first track ‘God Is The Greatest’,” states Kartel.

TJ echoes this sentiment, “all the new songs on the album were recorded since his release from prison, so it was nice to reunite all together, this time in the studio, with him on the other side. Vybz always delivers so can’t wait for the fans to hear what is in store.”

Since Vybz Kartel was released from his life sentence in July 2024, he has made a strong comeback. He served 13 years before his sentence was overturned. The Portmore native is still known as the King of Dancehall. Vybz Kartel keeps breaking new ground in the music world. His talent for creating hit songs and albums is unmatched. He has done this for over twenty years, even in tough situations.

In 2024 alone, he has released a number of singles like “Comet,” “White Rum,” and “Cloudy” and major projects, including his First Week Out album (Jul 31, 21st Hapilos Compilations), and his EP Party With Me (May 31, Adidjahiem Records).

2025 GRAMMY Awards Nomination for Best Reggae Album

Even with uncertainty about his future, he showed off the strong title of his latest album. It features 8 party anthems that clearly prove Vybz Kartel is back in action. Party With Me, which was released while he was still incarcerated, earned Kartel his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album.

The 2025 Grammy Awards winner will be announced at the 67th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. This event will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025. It will be held in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

Viking 10th Year Anniversary – Track Listing

1. God is The Greatest *

2. Іt A Тape *

3. Polite *

4. Dreams Are Made Of *

5. STR8 Vybz*

6. Porn Flick ft. Ishawna *

7. Gon’ Get Better

8. Enchanting

9. Dancehall Cyah Stall

10. Unstoppable

11. #AmOut *

* New Songs