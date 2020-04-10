VPReggae.com to Carry Telethon Jamaica “Together We Stand” Branded Merchandise
The online retailer will be offering T-shirts and caps adorned with the official Telethon Jamaica logo designed by Mark Chambers.
“The sale of branded shirts and hats give more people a chance to take part in this tremendous fundraising effort,” said Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, “we appreciate everything our friends around the globe are doing to meet this challenge.”
The merchandise is scheduled to go on sale this weekend, in time for Sunday’s telethon.
Proceeds from sales will go to meet the National fundraising goal of ten million US dollars, to aid Jamaica’s health sector and security forces.
- See also: Jamaica Hosts “Together We Stand” Telethon To Raise Funds For PPE To Protect Frontline Healthcare Workers
