VPReggae.com to Carry Telethon Jamaica “Together We Stand” Branded Merchandise

– The VP Records’ online storehas joined in the fundraising effort for Jamaica’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The online retailer will be offering T-shirts and caps adorned with the official Telethon Jamaica logo designed by Mark Chambers.

“The sale of branded shirts and hats give more people a chance to take part in this tremendous fundraising effort,” said Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, “we appreciate everything our friends around the globe are doing to meet this challenge.”

The merchandise is scheduled to go on sale this weekend, in time for Sunday’s telethon.

Proceeds from sales will go to meet the National fundraising goal of ten million US dollars, to aid Jamaica’s health sector and security forces.



