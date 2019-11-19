VP Records Strictly the Best Vol. 60 Makes History on SoundChat Radio

NEW YORK – On November 22, 2019, VP Records will celebrate the 60th edition of one of the label’s staple compilation brands, with the release of Strictly the Best Vol. 60. The set includes current and breaking hits from some of the top artists in roots reggae and dancehall.

As a kick-off to the label’s 40th Anniversary celebrations, a first ever live show “Strictly The Best – Live Montego Bay” was broadcast in January from Usain Bolt’s Tracks and records in Montego Bay.

For this latest release, the label will produce another live show to be broadcast Tuesday, November 19th from BRIC in Brooklyn, New York at 7pm.

This history making event will be the first time ever that a broadcast has been done from New York and broadcasted back to Jamaica live on RETV and VP Records YouTube channel.

Confirmed acts include Christopher Martin, Romain Virgo, Richie Spice, Noah Powa, Dovey Magnum, D Major, Red Fox, The Danca family and more.

Tickets are available for free HERE.

The event will be hosted by On The Riddim’s Kevin Crown and Queen Bremmer who will also be filming the season finale at BRIC earlier that day from 1-4pm.

On The Riddim (OTR), is VP Records YouTube show which launched in June and has garnered over 20,000 views collectively so far.

In addition, Sound Chat Radio’s premiere syndicated program, which airs and streams in 31 markets around the world, will feature very special guest artists from “Strictly the Best Vol. 60.”

Listeners can tune in to www.irishandchin.com from 7-10 PM EST to hear from some of your fav “Strictly the Best” featured acts, including Richie Spice, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, D-Major, Dovey Magnum and Nowa Powa!

The on air music and vibe continue on Tuesday, November 19th, as Sound Chat Radio streams live from the “Strictly the Best Vol. 60” album launch party in Brooklyn, NY.

Tune in to www.irishandchin.com from 5 PM – 10 PM EST. The live stream will also feature interviews and performances.Listeners are encouraged to call in and join the vibes.

To be an OTR audience member, please email: otr@vprecords.com

STB 60 combines two discs of hits in one package. Disc 1 consists of reggae and lovers rock tracks.