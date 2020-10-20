MIRAMAR – VP Records launches Strictly The Best. Vol. 61 (STB Vol. 61). The latest edition to the long running compilation series includes new singles and music videos to support the November 20th launch.

The video roll-out begins with the October 19th launch of the Richie Spice track “Murderer (featuring Dre Island),” the lyric video will premiere on the VP Records YouTube channel.

The official music video for “Gimme A Light” from up and coming singer Bella Blair will debut on Friday, October 23rd.

Music videos and commercial singles for Busy Signal “Seen It Before” on November 6 and Teejay “True Colors” on November 13th cap off the pre-release excitement for STB 61.

Strictly the Best is the annual compilation of emerging hits and breaking artists on the contemporary reggae scene.

STB 61 is 24 of the hottest current and upcoming hits, ranging from Alborosie to Alkaline, from Bella Blair to Busy Signal. Fans of roots reggae, lovers rock and dancehall flock to the Strictly The Best brand with confidence.

Established July 1991, Strictly The Best is the longest running compilation series in reggae.

The two-disc set also features original illustrated artwork by Constantinos Pissourios @versioncos14 highlihgting sound system culture. “The DJs and sound systems have always been at the heart of reggae and dancehall” said Christopher Chin, CEO of VP Records and executive producer for the series. “The art on Strictly is a tribute to people who continue to support the music – selectors and DJs.”

Strictly The Best Vol. 61 Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

Unprecedented Time – Alborosie Murderer (feat. Dre Island) – Richie Spice Earth Rightful – Pressure Fire Blaze – Ginjah Raging Fire – Raging Fyah Gimme A Light – Bella Blair Caribbean Girl (feat. Romain Virgo) – Duane Stephenson Cheater – Maxi Priest Seems To Me I’m Losing You – Glen Washington Warm & Easy – Gyptian Ready To Play (feat. Tarrus Riley) – Jah9 Little Green Apples – Christopher Martin

Disc 2:

Live For The Summer – Busy Signal, Ajjii, Stylo G Drippin In Sauce – Demarco True Colors – TeeJay High Props – Alkaline Wonder – Intence Robot Taxi — I-Waata Rich – Daddy1 Crime Scene – Gage Seen It Before – Busy Signal Rich – Masicka Likkle Bit A Money – Govana Try (feat. Bounty Killer) – Gyptian