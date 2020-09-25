VP Records launches Live DJ Sessions on YouTube

NEW YORK – Beginning this Friday, September 25th VP Records Live DJ Sessions commence with a month-long residency by DJ Shortman. Every Friday from 5 to 6 pm EST via the VP Records YouTube channel.

This week’s theme is ‘off quarantine!’ In addition to playing some of the best in Reggae and Dancehall, Shortman will include songs that celebrate togetherness while being apart. “it’s nice to bring people together after being away for some time.” said the DJ.

Against the backdrop of the newly renovated VP Records retail store on Jamaica Avenue in Queens, New York, Live DJ Sessions is an inclusive gathering for music lovers eager to hear exclusive songs that have not been released to the public, specialized themed shows or new album launches.

Fans and Friends can tune in to the broadcast beginning Friday September 25th, 2020 through the VP Records YouTube channel using this link: www.YouTube.com/user/VPRecords