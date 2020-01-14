VP Records Celebrates a Night at the GRAMMY Museum Experience

NEWARK – The GRAMMY Museum ExperienceTM Prudential Center has announced events surrounding the inaugural GRAMMY® Month Celebration. Programs for the public as well as local schools begin on Monday, Jan. 13.

VP Records 40th Anniversary Celebration will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16 @ 7:30 p.m. at GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center (165 Mulberry St, Newark, NJ 07102)

The VP Records label was founded in 1979 by Vincent “Randy” Chin and his wife Patricia Chin, who owned the Randy’s Records store in Kingston, Jamaica, as well as the Studio 17 recording studios.

The label established itself as one of the first and largest independent record labels for reggae and dancehall, and with the popularity of the riddim sound of the early 2000s, the label achieved worldwide success.

Performers at the VP Records 40th Anniversary Celebration include:

Busy Signal

Christopher Martin

Jah 9

Red Fox

Tickets priced at $25, are available now at Grammy Museum Experience for the VP Records 40th Anniversary Celebration.

In addition to public programs throughout the month of January, the GRAMMY Museum ExperienceTM Prudential Center will continue its GRAMMY® Masterclass Program in local New Jersey schools.

The GRAMMY® Masterclass Program delivers music education and burgeoning artists to local schools. The GRAMMY® Masterclass Program impacted over 1,100 students in the month of October 2019.

Artists visiting schools in January 2020 include Mary Lambert, Lucky Chops and Leah Jenae.

“We are beyond excited to usher in our inaugural GRAMMY® Month Celebration at the GRAMMY Museum ExperienceTM Prudential Center and continue our commitment to providing programs to the community and the next generation of stars,” said Mark Conklin, Director of Artist Relations and Programming at the GRAMMY Museum ExperienceTM Prudential Center. “This is a unique opportunity for music fans to celebrate the GRAMMY® Awards right here in our own backyard with an amazing collection of GRAMMY® Award winners and nominees.”

Past GRAMMY Museum Experience TM Prudential Center events include, Spotlight: Bobby Bandiera, Spotlight: Brandy Clark, An Evening With: Philip Bailey, An Evening With: DJ Khaled and An Evening With: The Zombies, An Evening With: Angelique Kidjo and An Evening With: LAUV.