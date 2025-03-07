VM Building Society Sponsors Disruptive Leadership Conference in Miami

MIRAMAR – The VM Building Society – Florida Representative Office is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 6th Annual Disruptive Leadership Conference, taking place at the Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center on March 13 and 14, 2025.

This premier event, themed “The Future of Leadership: Opportunities | Risks | Rewards,” will bring together leaders and professionals from various industries to explore innovative solutions to the unique challenges facing Caribbean and Caribbean-American professionals.

The Disruptive Leadership Conference is renowned for its insightful keynote presentations, expert-led workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees will gain valuable insights into leadership strategies, crisis management, technology integration, talent acquisition, and more.

Disruptive Leadership Conference Speakers

Terri-Karelle Johnson (Host) : Award-winning media personality, international speaker, and author of My Brand Compass.

: Award-winning media personality, international speaker, and author of My Brand Compass. Sky Jarrett: Leadership innovator who is a Senior Advisor with McKinsey, and Co-Founder and CEO of Transcend Global.

Leadership innovator who is a Senior Advisor with McKinsey, and Co-Founder and CEO of Transcend Global. David Mullings : Founder and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital, dedicated to creating economic opportunities in the Caribbean.

: Founder and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital, dedicated to creating economic opportunities in the Caribbean. Jeanne Aguet : Founder of Loving Is Key, promoting self-love and community empowerment.

: Founder of Loving Is Key, promoting self-love and community empowerment. Marlon Hill : Partner at Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, specializing in corporate law and social entrepreneurship.

: Partner at Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, specializing in corporate law and social entrepreneurship. Monique Russell : CEO of Clear Communication Solutions, focusing on enhancing communication strategies.

: CEO of Clear Communication Solutions, focusing on enhancing communication strategies. Julie Turney : Founder of HR@Heart Consulting Inc., advocating for mental health in the workplace.

: Founder of HR@Heart Consulting Inc., advocating for mental health in the workplace. Christopher Lee : Consultant specializing in cross-cultural communications and business development.

: Consultant specializing in cross-cultural communications and business development. Nicole Grimes : Award-winning education consultant and founder of the Carib Biz Network.

: Award-winning education consultant and founder of the Carib Biz Network. Naomi Garrick: CEO of Garrick Communications Ltd., specializing in personal branding and PR.

Suzette Rochester Lloyd, Chief Representative Officer of the VM Building Society – Florida Representative Office, expressed her enthusiasm for the event: “We are extremely excited to be a part of the Disruptive Leadership Conference. This event aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals and businesses through innovative financial solutions. We look forward to engaging with leaders and professionals who are committed to driving positive change and fostering growth within their communities.”

Leadership Excellence

Judy McCutcheon, Founder and Managing Partner at Go Blue Consulting, added: “The Disruptive Leadership Conference is a unique platform for leaders to come together, share insights, and inspire each other. We are thrilled to have the VM Building Society – Florida Representative Office as a sponsor, supporting our mission to drive leadership excellence and innovation.”

As a sponsor, the VM Building Society – Florida Representative Office reaffirms its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote leadership development and economic empowerment. The VM Group continues to provide a range of financial services to the Jamaican diaspora, including savings accounts, mortgage loans, real estate and investment opportunities in Jamaica.

For more information about the Disruptive Leadership Conference and to register, please visit www.disruptiveleadershipconference.com.