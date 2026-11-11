Viva Resorts Launches VIVA PROmotor for US Travel Advisors

The Wyndham all-inclusive brand gives advisors 24/7 booking, industry rates and direct pay across 9 Caribbean resorts

MIAMI (SFLCN) — Viva Resorts by Wyndham is betting on travel advisors to grow its U.S. business, launching a booking platform that lets agents reserve rooms at its nine Caribbean all-inclusive resorts and earn commissions directly from the company.

The platform, called VIVA PROmotor, gives U.S. travel professionals round-the-clock access to reservations, industry-only rates and a library of sales materials. It covers resorts in the Dominican Republic, Mexico’s Riviera Maya and the Bahamas.

“VIVA PROmotor represents a significant step forward in how we support the travel advisor community,” said Gilda Noboa, director of sales and marketing for Viva Resorts by Wyndham. “By giving travel professionals direct access to our resorts, competitive commissions and the tools they need to sell with confidence, we are strengthening those relationships and making it easier for more travelers to discover Viva.”

What travel advisors get

The platform is built to handle a booking from start to finish. Advisors can:

Earn commissions directly on qualifying reservations.

Check availability, book, change and cancel reservations 24 hours a day.

Book special industry rates available only to travel professionals.

Use dedicated tools for group bookings.

Download resort photos, videos, logos and fact sheets for client pitches.

Link eligible bookings to Viva Pro Rewards, the company’s loyalty program for travel professionals.

Availability, commission terms and benefits may vary by market, and country restrictions apply, the company said.

Nine resorts in three Caribbean destinations

VIVA PROmotor includes six resorts in the Dominican Republic: Viva Miches, Viva Heavens, Viva Tangerine, Viva V Samaná, Viva Dominicus Palace and Viva Dominicus Beach. In Mexico, it offers Viva Maya and Viva Azteca. In the Bahamas, it includes Viva Fortuna Beach. Each property carries the “by Wyndham” name.

The lineup gives advisors options for beach getaways, family vacations, romantic trips, destination weddings and active travel.

Why it matters for the Caribbean travel market

The launch creates a more direct booking channel between the resort brand and U.S. advisors, who remain a key sales force for all-inclusive Caribbean trips.

“Travel advisors play an important role in helping travelers discover the right destination and resort for every kind of getaway,” Noboa said. “We want advisors to see Viva not simply as a collection of resorts, but as a diverse Caribbean portfolio with experiences and destinations that can meet a wide range of client needs.”

Marketing push behind the launch

Viva Resorts plans to promote the platform through email campaigns, digital and search advertising, trade media, webinars, familiarization trips for advisors, referral campaigns and booking incentives.

How to sign up

Travel professionals can register at vivapromotor.com.

VIVA PROmotor is a booking platform from Viva Resorts by Wyndham. It lets U.S. travel advisors book nine Caribbean all-inclusive resorts 24/7, get industry rates and earn commissions directly. Advisors register at vivapromotor.com.

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