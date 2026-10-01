Visibility Is a Business Strategy, Not a Vanity Project

SOUTH FLORIDA – October is National Women’s Small Business Month, a time to celebrate women who are building companies, creating jobs, serving their communities, and contributing to South Florida’s economy. It is also a good time to talk about something many entrepreneurs don’t prioritize enough: Visibility.

After more than 25 years in public relations, I have learned that doing excellent work does not automatically make it known. When the right people don’t know what you do, opportunities can pass you by. When people hear “public relations,” they often think of getting on television, appearing in a newspaper, or issuing a press release. Those things can be valuable, but PR is about much more than media coverage. It is about reputation, relationships, credibility, and how people understand what you bring to the table. For an entrepreneur, a media interview can establish expertise. An article can introduce you to a potential client. A speaking opportunity can put you in front of a future partner.

Media coverage is one tool. Being positioned for opportunity is the larger goal.

Don’t Wait Until You Need Attention

One of the biggest mistakes I see business owners make is waiting until they have something to promote before thinking about PR.

An event is approaching. A product is launching. Tickets need to be sold. Suddenly, publicity becomes urgent. But effective public relations is built over time.

Identify which journalists cover your industry. Build relationships in your community. Ensure your website and LinkedIn profile reflect how you want to be positioned. Share useful information and contribute to conversations in your field.

Build awareness before you need anything from your audience.

Your Expertise Is Part of Your Story

Entrepreneurs often spend so much time promoting what they sell that they forget to share what they know.

If you have spent years in an industry, you have perspective. What trends are you seeing? What challenges are affecting your customers? What have you learned that could help others?

That knowledge can lead to an interview, an opinion column, a speaking opportunity, or useful content on your own platforms.

Don’t just market the business. Position the expertise behind it.

And tell the full story of what you have built. Your background and identity may be important parts of your story, but they don’t have to be the whole story.

Talk about your growth. The problem your company solves. The contract you won. The jobs you created. The people you serve. The lessons you have learned.

Your story should reflect the full range of your experience and accomplishments.

Know Which Audiences Matter

Good PR isn’t about being everywhere. It is about reaching the people who matter to your goals. For businesses serving South Florida’s Caribbean and multicultural communities, culturally relevant media can be particularly valuable. These outlets understand their audiences, recognize the nuances within their communities, and often tell stories larger media organizations may overlook.

That doesn’t make community media a stepping stone to something “bigger.” The value of a media outlet isn’t simply its size. It’s whether it reaches the audience it needs to reach. At the same time, entrepreneurs should not allow themselves to be boxed in.

A Caribbean-owned, Black-owned, woman-owned, or immigrant-owned business can have an important cultural story while also having expertise relevant to broader business and industry conversations.

One does not diminish the other.

Make Visibility Intentional

As we recognize National Women’s Small Business Month, I hope more women entrepreneurs will begin to view communications as part of their business strategy, not as something to address only when they need publicity.

Ask yourself:

What do I want to be known for?

Who needs to know about me?

Does the story I’m telling reflect where I want my business to go next?

You don’t need to be everywhere or chase every media opportunity. You need a clear story, credible expertise, and a strategy to connect both with the right people.

Because visibility isn’t about being seen for its own sake.

It’s about making sure the value of what you’ve built isn’t kept secret.