Virtual Miami Carnival 2020 Calendar of Events

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Miami Broward One Carnival Host committee will showcase this year’s Miami Carnival starting on Thursday, October 8th, and running through Sunday, October 11th, 2020 with host sponsor, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

You can view this year’s Miami Carnival at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBrowardOneCarnival/.

Miami Carnival 2020 Calendar of Events

Welcome to Miami Virtual Weekend – Thursday, October 8th, 2020

Virtual Steel – Friday, October 9th, 2020

Panorama Virtual Weekend – Saturday, October 10th, 2020

Carnival Sunday Our Carnival Kingdom – Sunday, October 11th, 2020

Follow Miami Carnival on social media:

IG–@miabrocarnival

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBrowardOneCarnival/