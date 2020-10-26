Virtual Conference to Discuss Strategies for Exporting from Guyana to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC– Effective Strategies for exporting goods and services from Guyana to the United States is the focus of a virtual conference and webinar to be held on Thursday, October 29th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The event is put on by the U.S. headquartered Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) and is intended to bring Guyanese entrepreneurs up to date with the requirements, procedures and standards required for legal entry into the US of a range of products and services.

“Standards for Accessing the U.S. Market” Conference Highlights

The “Standards for Accessing the U.S. Market” conference will bring together key government and private sector officials from both the U.S. and Guyana who will address issues including:

Agreements under which Guyanese products can enter the U.S. duty free and those products that enjoy quota allocations;

Phytosanitary and other requirements such as packaging and labelling;

Guidelines for guarding against contamination of shipments with illegal substances;

Strategies for identifying markets including buyers and distributors for various products and services including those of the creative industries;

Ways to structure legal arrangements and agreements to ensure exporters are fully paid for their products and that mechanisms are in place to confirm reports of post shipment losses

Featured Guest Speakers

The conference will be declared open by Ms. Nan Fife, Director of the Office for the Caribbean at the US Department of State and representatives of the US Department of Agriculture, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and US Customs and Border Protection are scheduled to make presentations during the event.

Dr. Barton Clarke, Director of the Caribbean Agriculture Research and Development Institute (CARDI); Ms. Paola Isaac, Economic Development Specialist, International Trade, Broward County Florida Office of Economic & Small Business Development; Mr. Vishnu Mahadeo of the Richmond Hill, Queens, New York Economic Development Council (EDC) and trade attorney Ms. Rishma Sooknandan-Eckert will also make presentations during the event.

From Guyana, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Mr. Hugh Todd has been invited to deliver opening remarks while presentations by Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo, Secretary of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana and Mr. Bryan Clarke of the Main Street Artists Group have been confirmed.

This event is part of the ongoing effort of the Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) to promote trade and investment between Guyana and the US and is a follow up to participation last October of more than 20 small and medium sized entrepreneurs from Guyana free of cost, facilitated by the GACC, in the annual Florida International Trade Conference and Expo (FITCE 2019).

Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus pandemic there is no FITCE this year.

The conference/webinar is open to all interested entrepreneurs who can register free of cost at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fDxRZSTfRPOnudUT_zEJ6Q

