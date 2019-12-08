Virginia and Florida to Meet in 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS – No. 24 Virginia and No. 9 Florida are set to meet in the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30, 2019, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens at 8 p.m.

This will be only the second time ever that the Cavaliers and the Gators meet on the gridiron.

Florida beat Virginia 55-10 in 1959 in Gainesville. ACC Coastal Division Champion and conference runner-up Virginia (9-4, 6-3 ACC) is tied for 6th in the nation in sacks at 43 and averaging 3.58 sacks per game, while Florida (10-2, 6-2 SEC) is 4th in the nation in sacks at 46 averaging 3.83 sacks per game.

Virginia will be making its first appearance in a game hosted by the Orange Bowl. The only other ACC teams that have not played in an Orange Bowl game are North Carolina, N.C. State and Pittsburgh.

The Cavaliers are playing in back-to-back bowl games for the first time in 14 seasons.

Florida will be making its 5th appearance in a game hosted by the Orange Bowl and are 4-0 in those games.

The Gators made their first appearance in 1967, followed by appearances in 1999, 2002 and

their most recent in 2009 when they defeated Oklahoma 24-14 to win a BCS National Championship.