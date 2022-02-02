Vilores Goodman Matriarch of Twelve Tribes of Israel Passes

By Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – When Vilores Goodman’s conservative parents discovered she was pregnant at age 17 in 1954, her furious father kicked her out of his home.

Goodman, who died January 31, was not just carrying a child. The father was Vernon Carrington, a young Rastafarian who founded the Twelve Tribes of Israel organization in 1968. Known as Sister Vie, Goodman bore him four children. Although they never married, she became the matriarch of a movement that has thousands of followers worldwide. Among its famous membership were reggae stars Bob Marley, Dennis Brown and Freddie McGregor, and soccer star Alan “Skill” Cole.

“She was the mother. She was extremely dedicated to Gad and a lot of people are wondering now, ‘how we are going to go forward’,” said Tashai Carrington, the youngest of Goodman’s children.