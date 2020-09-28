Victoria Mutual to Stage First Diaspora Web-Expo

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Victoria Mutual Group will be spreading happiness to the Jamaican Diaspora with the staging of its virtual VM Diaspora Web-Expo on October 3, 17 and 31, 2020.

The event, which will be held on three days, promises to provide participants with a wealth of information and practical advice on how to realize their dreams of acquiring real estate in Jamaica. They will also learn about exciting wealth creation opportunities.

This is in keeping with the VM Group’s mission to provide useful financial education and solutions to enable Jamaicans residing locally and overseas to achieve financial wellness through opportunities in Jamaica.

“At Victoria Mutual it is deeply rooted in our DNA to help Jamaicans achieve financial wellness and this Expo is designed to provide the tools to do exactly that,” said Paul Elliott, vice president sales and service, VMBS.

“We had our first online staging in July for primarily our local target audience in Jamaica but recognized the strong need to engage our fellow Jamaicans who are living overseas who also have a goal of one day owning a home in Jamaica and to realizze financial stability. Through our Overseas Representative Offices in the United States and United Kingdom, we continue to make strides, and this Web-Expo is just another arm for reaching even more persons. Now more than ever we want to equip our members and the wider Jamaican Diaspora with the knowledge they need to make the best investment decisions possible in Jamaica by exploring what exists and how to achieve them. “

Victoria Mutual’s ‘Chief Happiness Officer’, Christopher ‘Johnny’ Daley will lead the interactive sessions featuring a panel discussion on home ownership and mortgage solutions, as well as wealth creation in Jamaica.

The event will be streamed via Zoom and will also allow participants to engage housing developers in break-out rooms to get details on new and existing developments.

Partners of this series are the Victoria Mutual Group, National Housing Trust, National Land Agency and Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Housing Developments being featured include

Stonebrook Manor

Surreal at the Sugar Mills

Dream 36

Pyramid Pointe

Out of the Blue

Moorland Development

To be a part of this exciting event, persons may register at: https://bit.ly/vmdiaspora.