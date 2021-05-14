Victoria Mutual Making Moves in Orlando, Florida

[MIRAMAR] – Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) – Florida Representative Office will embark on the first in its series of ‘Bank on the Move’ Diaspora Community Blitz in Orlando, Florida. This promotions initiative will be held at the Caribbean Sunshine Bakery, 2528 W Colonial Drive. Representatives will be there on Friday, May 21st and Saturday, May 22nd from 10:30am – 6:30pm. Additionally, the Bank Tower – 111 North Orange Avenue, Monday May 24th and Tuesday, May 25th , 2021: 10:00am – 4:00pm.

Member Services

VMBS – Florida Representative Office continues to serve its members (existing and new) in the diaspora communities. Including those Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaicans who wish to do business in Jamaica. This by providing valuable information on VM’s savings and loan products and services. The office also accepts documents for the processing of mortgage applications for purchasing property in Jamaica and handling general queries. This means that persons may contact a VM Representative Office to begin the process of accessing savings and mortgage loan products. These products are at attractive and competitive interest rates.

Mission

The VM Florida Representative Office through its community-wide financial education initiatives has contributed to the VM Group’s funds under management, through access to various asset classes. The mission of Victoria Mutual has remained consistent. “Helping our Members and Clients to own their homes and achieve financial well-being. Victoria Mutual today is a trusted partner for Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaicans living abroad and on the island of Jamaica”.

Financial Education Initiative

According to Suzette Rochester Lloyd, Chief Representative Officer, VMBS – Florida Representative, “the ‘Bank on the Move’ Diaspora Community Blitz is a financial education initiative. The initiative will allow new and existing members in their respective locales to meet VM Team Members face to face. The Team will be adhering to CDC guidelines and provide information on VM’s services. Services including savings and loan products, and member updates. As well as accepting documents for the processing of mortgage loan applications for purchasing property in Jamaica. Plus handle other general queries”.

Appointments

For more information and to schedule your appointment, please contact the VMBS – Florida Representative Office by: phone 305-770-2643 or email floridarepresentativeoffice@myvmgroup.com