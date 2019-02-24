Victoria Mutual Florida Rep. Office Prize Winner Bahamas Bound

MIRAMAR – As part of the Victoria Mutual Florida Office’s celebration of its 10th years of service to the Diaspora Community in the USA they recently presented Mr. Delzar Tulloch an exciting trip of a weekend cruise for two to the Bahamas, courtesy of Island Expert Travel.

Victoria Mutual continues to provide easy solutions to home ownership in Jamaica by providing competitive interest rates, as low as 4.25%p.a. on USD mortgage loans, as well as the Society’s mortgage online portal where persons are able to track their mortgage loan process on line.