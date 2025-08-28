Victor George Spirits Expands into North and South Carolina

FORT LAUDERDALE — Victor George Spirits (VGS) the independent family-owned company behind award-winning Fort Mose Whiskey and Victor George Vodka is expanding distribution into North Carolina and South Carolina.

Founded by industry veteran Victor G. Harvey, Sr., VGS continues to grow despite a slow-moving spirits market. This is thanks to rising demand for its premium culturally rich offerings. The expansion includes the newly released Victor George Caramel Vodka. It was created in collaboration with Harvey’s daughter, Jolyn Harvey.

“Growing in a slow market takes resilience, but we believe in our products and the people behind them. We’re proud to expand our footprint and continue sharing our story and our spirits with new communities,” said Victor Harvey.

Harvey first made waves in 2006 with the launch of V Georgio Vodka. It was one of the fastest-growing vodka brands in Florida at the time. Nearly two decades later, his vision has evolved into a thriving family-driven company. This company emphasizes quality, cultural heritage, and innovative branding.

To support its push into the Carolinas, VGS has partnered with Sage “Donkmaster” Thomas. He is a Charleston native and cultural icon in the custom car and drag racing community. Thomas will serve as a brand ambassador. He will help promote Fort Mose and introduce its unique legacy to new audiences across the South.

Distribution partnerships have been secured with Mexcor for South Carolina and Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) for North Carolina ABC Boards (Fort Mose only).

Retail pricing for Victor George Vodka & Caramel Vodka $19.99 (750ml) and $28.99 (1.75L), Fort Mose’ 1738 Bourbon $49.99 and Fort Mose’ Rye $69.99.

With its roots in community, family, and craftsmanship, Victor George Spirits looks forward to creating meaningful relationships. It aims to share its legacy with consumers in the Carolinas and beyond.