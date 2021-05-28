Victim of a Workplace Accident? Here Are 6 Signs You Should Contact a Personal Injury Attorney

Despite the plethora of workplace injury laws and policies, employees still suffer from debilitating injuries at work, forcing these employees to content with insurance claims, health problems, and financial issues resulting from the injuries. Fortunately, a personal injury attorney like this can help you understand your rights and file a claim for necessary compensation in the aftermath of an accident.

Many people do not know when it is appropriate to hire a personal injury attorney. If you happen to spot any of these six signs, a personal injury attorney can swoop to the rescue.

You’ve sustained a severe injury

Even if you heal quickly, your serious injury can have long-term consequences. Maybe you’ve broken your leg or gotten a concussion. The odds are good that your injury will bar you from completing your day-to-day job responsibilities. As you drain your PTO balance, you’ll find yourself caught in a swarm of medical bills from physical therapy appointments and other treatments.

That said, injuries could leave you with permanent pain, psychological issues, and other personal struggles. You shouldn’t wade through these emotionally and physically rough waters without a personal injury attorney serving as your life ring. These legal professionals can help you file a claim and receive the compensation you deserve.

Your insurance company doesn’t help

After paying insurance premiums, you expect that your insurance company will come to your aid in times of need. Unfortunately, this unfailing support isn’t a guarantee. Insurance companies are in the business of making money, which is why they’ll drag out this process as long as physically possible. These insurance representatives often deny claims or award you a less generous cash award than you might expect.

Personal injury attorneys can help you get the money you need to pay your bills. You shouldn’t have to fight your insurance company on your own.

Your injury occurred because of a faulty product

Sometimes workplace injuries happen because a tool fails. You may have taken every necessary precaution and abided by OSHA’s stringent policies. However, despite your best efforts, the product was unable to produce the desired result. For example, a ladder with a faulty rung could cause a painful fall.



Amid these unfortunate circumstances, a personal injury attorney can help you get the compensation you need from the product manufacturer.

Your medical bills are beyond your budget

A growing stack of medical bills is yet another reason to contact a personal injury attorney. If you cannot pay them despite your paycheck or high-quality insurance, then you should connect with a personal injury attorney to help you reach a settlement. This settlement will cover your medical expenses now and into the future.

Your health has regressed after treatment

Sometimes, medical professionals make mistakes. If your health has declined after receiving treatment for your workplace accident, a personal injury lawyer can help you get compensation for the additional pain and suffering you have incurred.

You can’t work, and you aren’t receiving pay

After sustaining a workplace injury, you might not be able to work. If the injury happened at your place of employment, your employer should pay you while you recover, in addition to covering your medical expenses. Unfortunately, many employers refuse to pay their employees if they miss work due to a work-related accident. Because injuries need time to heal and often impede a star employee from fulfilling their job responsibilities, compensation should be non-negotiable.

Wrapping it up

If you have any of these six signs, hiring a personal injury attorney is a sure-fire solution to your problem. To avoid freefalling into financial ruin, contact a legal professional immediately.