Vice Mayor Davis hosts City of Miramar’s Annual Career and Education Fair

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar will bring career and educational opportunities to the community through the City of Miramar’s Annual Career and Education Fair, hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis.

This event will be held from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the Miramar Cultural Center | ArtsPark located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025.

Guests will navigate through a variety of different educational and career opportunities available in South Florida.

Highlighted opportunities are in the military, information technology, nursing, STEM, and customer service industries.

The fair will provide guests with a platform to network, reach out to prospective employers, and gain industry insights.

It is highly recommended for guests to bring their resumes as they meet with company decision makers and human resources representatives throughout the day.

Participants of all ages and capabilities are welcome, including seniors, veterans, individuals with special needs and those with varied trade skills.

“I have always been a huge proponent of supporting career development,” says Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis. “Coming back to the city as Vice Mayor, I am proud to be a driving force behind growing a stronger career and education fair and re-establishing our City’s apprenticeship and internship programs. I believe at any age, one can truly be happy if these opportunities to learn are available.”

Premier sponsors include WVSN-7, Career Source Broward, United Way Broward, and Mission United. Top vendors present at the fair include Amazon, Carnival Cruise Line, Comcast, American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), Waste Pro, Dept. of Veteran Affairs -Veteran Center, JL Audio, and Tropical Financial Credit Union. Participating institutions of higher education include Barry University, DeVry University, Florida International University, Florida National University, Nova Southeastern University, Unilatina International College, and United TranzActions.