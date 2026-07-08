Vice Mayor Bolton and Mayor Grant To Host Property Tax Town Hall Meetings

TAMARAC, Fla. — Broward County residents will have two opportunities in September to learn more about a proposed constitutional amendment that could reshape Florida’s property tax system and affect how local government services are funded.

The cities of Tamarac and Lauderhill will host Property Tax Town Hall meetings featuring Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar, Lauderhill Mayor Denise D. Grant and Tamarac Vice Mayor Marlon D. Bolton. The meetings are intended to provide factual information about the proposal, explain how Florida’s current property tax system works and give residents a chance to ask questions before the November 2026 general election.

Town Hall Schedule

Tuesday, September 8, 2026

6 p.m.

Tamarac Community Center

8601 W. Commercial Boulevard

Tamarac, Florida 33351

Thursday, September 10, 2026

6 p.m.

Ken Thurston Inverrary Community Center

3300 Inverrary Boulevard

Lauderhill, Florida 33319

About the Proposed Amendment

The Florida Legislature has approved a proposed constitutional amendment for the November 2026 ballot. If approved by voters, the measure could change how homestead property taxes are assessed and collected across the state.

Increase the homestead exemption for many Florida homeowners.

Reduce property tax burdens on qualifying homestead properties.

Create a framework that could eventually eliminate most non-school property taxes on homesteaded residences if approved by voters and implemented through future legislation.

Require at least 60% voter approval statewide to become part of the Florida Constitution.

Potential Local Impact

Supporters say the proposal could provide tax relief for many homeowners. Local officials also say residents should understand that property tax revenue helps fund core city and county services, including public safety, parks, libraries, road maintenance, community centers and neighborhood improvements.

Topics expected to be addressed include:

How much homeowners could potentially save.

The impact on homestead versus non-homestead properties.

What the proposal means for seniors and long-term homeowners.

Potential effects on city and county revenues.

Possible effects on police, fire rescue, parks, libraries, community centers, road maintenance and neighborhood improvements.

Organizers said the meetings are educational and are not intended to advocate for or against the ballot measure.

Property Tax Revenue

“Property taxes represent one of the largest financial obligations many families face,” Bolton said. “Before Floridians head to the ballot box, they deserve an opportunity to hear directly from experts, ask questions and understand both the opportunities and challenges these proposed changes may bring. An informed community is an empowered community.”

Impact on Property Taxes

“Residents deserve transparency and facts — not confusion — when it comes to issues that affect their homes, their finances and the services they depend on every day,” Grant said. “These town hall meetings are about education, collaboration and ensuring our communities are prepared for whatever decisions lie ahead.”

Residents from across Broward County may attend either meeting. Admission is free, and time will be reserved for questions from the public.