Vice Mayor Alix Desulme to Serve on the FCC Intergovernmental Advisory Committee

NORTH MIAMI — City of North Miami Vice Mayor Alix Desulme, Ed.D., has been appointed to serve on the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Intergovernmental Advisory Committee (IAC) as one of 12 municipal representatives.

Chairman Pai announced the appointment of the new members in a release on Thurs. Aug. 13.

The IAC is charged with increasing deployment and adoption of broadband services, strengthening public safety communications infrastructure and emergency response capabilities, and any other task necessary to help local, state, and Tribal government officials clarify or explain Commission rules and policies to their communities.

The IAC will operate for two years, with an option for the Commission to reauthorize it at the end of the two-year period

“It is truly an honor to serve on this prestigious board alongside elected officials from across the nation during a time where global communications through radio, television, wire, satellite and cable are constantly changing,” said Desulme. “During these unprecedented times, protecting our communication channels and improving our broadband access for children heading to school is crucial.”