Vessel’s New Song Pure Gold Explores Faith

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Faith in the midst of temptation is something Vessel has experienced in over 25 years as a practicing Christian. He expresses the importance of resilience in Pure Gold, his latest song which was released on April 15.

It is produced by Craig McDonald, who has guided Vessel on most of his songs. According to the South Florida-based artist, being tempted by dark forces is not necessarily a bad thing.

“Our faith is more precious than gold, so it has to be tested to see if it can withstand pressure. You won’t know how strong you are if you are not tested,” Vessel reasoned.

He added that his faith has been challenged several times since he accepted Jesus Christ as his savior 27 years ago.

“We’re all human, and sometimes we fall short here and there,” said Vessel, who was born in Jamaica, but has lived in Florida for over 30 years.

Pure Gold is his follow-up to Love You Forever, another inspirational single produced by McDonald, that came out late last year. They also collaborated on Christwalker and His Steps, Vessel’s two albums to date.

Pure Gold was released days before Easter, a season Christians identify with forgiveness and belief in God. Vessel is one of them.

“When the only way is forward, when the only way is up, one must always focus on the end result. And the end result for believers is pure gold. That is to be transformed into the image of Christ, to be like Him,” he said.