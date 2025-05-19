Venezuelan Families Affected by Supreme Court Ruling

MIAMI – Family Action Network Movement (FANM) strongly condemns the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to permit the Trump-era policy that revokes Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 350,000 Venezuelans who were granted protection in 2023. This decision places thousands of families at risk of deportation and threatens to dismantle lives built in safety and stability.

“This ruling is a devastating blow to Venezuelan families who sought refuge in the United States from political turmoil, economic collapse, and humanitarian crisis,” said Paul Christian Namphy, FANM Political Director. “It is unconscionable to strip them of work authorization and the ability to support their families, only to return them to a nation still gripped by instability and insecurity.”

FANM stands in solidarity with the National TPS Alliance, the Venezuelan American Caucus, and countless advocacy groups in denouncing this reckless decision, which sows fear and uncertainty in communities that depend on TPS to live and work in dignity.

We call on leaders across all branches of the U.S. government to act urgently to restore these vital protections and safeguard work authorization for individuals who strengthen our economy, care for our loved ones, and contribute daily to our society.

We urge affected individuals to stay informed and seek accurate legal guidance from qualified immigration service providers. The full implications and legal reasoning of the Supreme Court’s ruling are still unfolding. While further legal challenges may follow,

FANM remains steadfast in our commitment to all TPS holders from Venezuela, Haiti, and the 15 other currently designated nations.