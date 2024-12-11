Vendor Application Process For Adult Day Care Services in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY – The Broward County Human Services Department, Elderly and Veterans Services Division (BCEVSD) will accept electronic New Vendor Applications. This is for In-Home and Adult Day Care Services. The submission period starts on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, and ends at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2024. These services are funded by several programs.

The programs include:

Community Care for the Elderly (CCE) Program

Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative (ADI)

Non-Department of Elder Affairs Program (NDP)

CCE Wait List Reduction Initiative (WLR)

BCEVSD offers case management to clients. They also make Referral Rate Agreements (RRA) with local vendors. These vendors help older adults referred to BCEVSD by the Area Agency on Aging of Broward County, Inc.

BCEVSD clients and their caregivers require supports and services to maintain the client in the community. Therefore, BCEVSD is interested in contracting with additional vendors to provide In-Home and Adult Day Care Services to serve clients more effectively and efficiently throughout Broward County.

It is important to note, all Vendor applicants are required to have a minimum of five years of experience providing In-Home and /or Adult Day Care Services.

Vendor Application Process

1. New Vendor Application for In-Home and Adult Day Care Services can be located on the Broward County Elderly and Veterans Services Division Website https://www.broward.org/ElderlyAndVeterans/Pages/Default.aspx

2. A virtual workshop for all vendors interested in submitting applications will be held on December 16, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The workshop can be accessed via BCEVSD Website and by clicking on the “Join the Workshop” link located at https://www.broward.org/ElderlyAndVeterans/Pages/Default.aspx. A recording of the workshop as well as the Vendor Application will also be accessible at the above website.

3. Upon reviewing the information, if you are interested in becoming a vendor for BCEVSD, please complete Appendix l and Appendix ll of the application and return it via email to [email protected] no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2024. Please be advised that mail-in, hand-delivered, and incomplete applications will not be processed and will be returned to the applicants.

Please contact Contract/Grant Administrators Francisco Munoz or Ana Rojas at 954-357-6622 or email [email protected] for questions regarding ADA accommodations.