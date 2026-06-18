Vaz Prep Celebrates 75 Years of Excellence

KINGSTON, Jamaica — At a time when schools worldwide face teacher burnout and high staff turnover, Vaz Preparatory School is marking its 75th anniversary with a distinction that school leaders say is central to its legacy: a staff culture defined by decades of service.

Founded in 1951, the Kingston school has had only three principals in its history, a level of continuity that officials say reflects the institution’s stability and long-standing community ties.

More than 30 teachers and staff members have served at Vaz Prep for 20 to 51 years. More than 30 have served for at least 25 years, including some whose careers at the school span nearly half a century.

Education researchers often cite staff retention as an indicator of school culture, leadership and institutional stability. At Vaz Prep, administrators and alumni say that continuity has helped shape generations of students and maintain a strong sense of identity across the school community.

Many former students now send their children, and in some cases grandchildren, to the same school they attended. Alumni also remain active in the school community through family ties, friendships and anniversary activities.

The school says its academic programme continues to emphasize individualized attention and extracurricular enrichment, including Math Olympiad participation and chess instruction. One current parent said the family’s nearly 90-minute daily commute has been worthwhile because of improvements in the child’s academic performance.

For anniversary organizers, the milestone is not only a celebration of the school’s founding but also a recognition of the educators and staff members who helped sustain it through decades of change in Jamaican education.

Anniversary Committee Seeks Support for Long-Serving Staff

As part of its anniversary observances, Vaz Prep will hold its 75th Anniversary Benefit Gala on Sept. 12, 2026, at the AC Hotel in Kingston. The anniversary committee is asking alumni and supporters to help sponsor attendance for staff members who have served the school for 25 years or more.

Organizers said donated tickets and table sponsorships will help ensure long-serving teachers and staff are present as the school recognizes the people who shaped its history.

To donate a ticket or sponsor a table, contact the 75th Anniversary Committee.

Educators and Staff To Be Honoured