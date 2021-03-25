USVI Department of Tourism Mourns Passing of Judi Nagelberg

[U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS] – The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism joins the Office of the Governor, members of the tourism and hospitality community, and countless Virgin Islanders in mourning the loss of Seema “Judi” Nagelberg. Committed, enterprising and engaged, Judi came to St. Thomas in the 1960s on vacation, fell in love with the Virgin Islands, and spent the next 50-plus years dedicating herself and her work to promoting and helping to market and advance her adopted home.

Beginning with a temporary position in the Virgin Islands government’s then-new Department of Commerce (which preceded the Department of Tourism). Judi’s talents soon found her running the office, and eventually becoming manager of the St. Thomas and St. John Visitor Bureaus. Her natural hospitality and passion for the Virgin Islands led her to establish Island Meetings & Incentives, one of the Territory’s leading destination management companies. She led a team of specialists in helping groups plan and deliver flawless, memorable experiences while visiting the islands.

A True Virgin Islander

Through her work in the Department of Tourism, Judi served many USVI governors as well as generations of Virgin Islanders. From supporting community-based organizations to spending Sundays at the beach or preparing her own Crucian-style pick-up saltfish. Judi demonstrated the best of what it means to be a proud Virgin Islander.

Visionary

“Judi was an exemplary, visionary and passionate tourism representative for the Territory. She not only understood the importance of the industry to driving the economy of our islands. But, also regularly championed and supported efforts to preserve and protect the fragile environment and ecosystems of the Virgin Islands,” said USVI Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte.

“We will miss her dearly and we extend our deepest condolences to Judi’s friends, family and loved ones,” the Commissioner added.