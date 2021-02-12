US States Where Cannabis Is Legal for Both Medical and Recreational Use

Since the first US state legalized cannabis, each year that passes has seen a massive increase in the medical and recreational marijuana movement. The cannabis movement has experienced significant push back along the way, of course. But the federal government maintaining marijuana as a schedule one narcotic is still one of the most influential impediments.

Despite American unrest, the past few years have seen more US states than ever shifting towards legalized marijuana. Bot for recreational and medical purposes. In November 2020 alone, five new states prodigiously voted to legalize marijuana. Joining the growing number of states in the US to already embrace progressive cannabis policies.

States that Green Light Decriminalization

States that green light decriminalization, legalization, or some other form of progressive drug policy contend with several social issues. Make no doubt about it; the economic impact of legalizing cannabis is likely one large aspect of the legalization equation.

The newest states to embrace change (Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, South Dakota, and Mississippi) can expect mounds in tax revenue and economic growth in the coming years. A great example is the first state to legalize cannabis which we invoked earlier. That state is Colorado and in the first five years post-legalization they raked in some $160 million in tax revenue, putting it towards their public school system.

Impact on Criminal Justice System

In a time where the criminal justice system is under a microscope, cannabis legalization is hitting pretty well with most people. Cannabis laws and “policing-for-profit” policies disproportionately affect over-policed minority communities. Police arrest well over one million people per year for drug possession, many of which lead to unnecessary and costly prison sentences.

Furthermore, in the legalized world, young adults and teens aren’t at risk of compromising their future employment prospects with a criminal record for possessing small amounts of marijuana. The War on Drugs hasn’t seemed to help much with America’s cannabis use, and let’s face the fact that people are going to use cannabis, whether it’s legal or not.

Health and Safety of Cannabis Use

Opponents to legalization argue that the research on the health and safety of cannabis just isn’t there, while the problem remains that without federal legalization, or at least decriminalization, adequate research on cannabis remains largely difficult to accomplish. However, we do have data that shows public health and social cost can improve in places that legalize cannabis, and it pretty much always does.

Legalization and decriminalization have a huge impact on teen drug perception, the amount of research put into the safety of cannabis, and through industry regulation, those who inevitably use cannabis will be doing so at a lower risk. Surely it won’t be too much longer before the remaining states and federal government fall to the marijuana movement. Historically, federal laws on things don’t change until a majority of states have already implemented progressive policies.