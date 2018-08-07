US Government Hails Jamaica’s Independence 56

by Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – The United States government has hailed the Jamaican nation’s 56th year of independence, with Secretary of State Michael R. ‘Mike’ Pompeo paying tribute to the island, the strong connections between the people of both countries, and the collaboration that make Jamaica one of the strongest partners of the United States of America.

Mr. Pompeo said in his message, delivered to the Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, for the government and people of Jamaica:

“On behalf of the United States Government, congratulations to Jamaica on 56 years of independence.

“Jamaica is one of the United States’ strongest partners. Your support for citizen security, energy development, and economic reform is valuable to ensuring a secure and prosperous region.

“Today, we celebrate our strong connections and the countless links between our people. We look forward to supporting Jamaica’s leadership as the Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and remain committed to the region as underscored in the Caribbean 2020 strategy.

“The United States looks eagerly to a future of continued friendship and close cooperation between our two great nations. We send our best wishes to the people of Jamaica for a happy Independence Day with peace and prosperity throughout the year to come.”