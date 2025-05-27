US-Based Dancehall Artiste Jamali Drops Debut Album

SOUTH FLORIDA – Recording artiste Jamali has echoed his presence in dancehall will the release of his debut album— The Arrival.

The nine-track project—which was executively produced by MoodieBoy Entertainment— was released on May 26. Other producers on the project include Majical Tahj, GspStretch

Jubba Dem x Lonewolf, Sartout Records, 1Dark Moon and J9.

“This body of work is definitely not repetitive. Each track has a different sound and different themes and topics are explored throughout. Overall, there is this flair of what dancehall has been missing, so, we just add that to it to showcase a different level of versatility that has been missing for some time now,” Jamali said.

The artiste whose given name is Jah-Marley Knight has been doing music for approximately a year. The Florida-based creative spent a bit of his childhood between Portmore, St Catherine, and Clarendon, but ultimately spent most of his years in St Elizabeth, where he attended Newell High School.

He believed that now was the perfect time to turn his music career up a notch by releasing the album.

“As a young entertainer, sometimes you don’t really get the credit you deserve just based on the fact that you’re young in the business. Granted, I’ve been doing it for one year. At this point, some people might say it’s early, but I look at it as it’s late so why not showcase the talent in such a way that we just call it ‘The Arrival’,” Jamali added.

He is known for tracks such as Gyallis, Revenues, Cómo te llamas and Anytime (featuring Kacique).

The entertainer who is also in the medical field noted that all of the songs on the project were written on his lunch break.

“I have a pretty good handle when it comes to time management, especially when I have to prioritise tasks. Work and school definitely are demanding. But, I make it work. I sacrifice lunch in terms of not eating and using the actual time to write the songs so I can get it out,” he explained.

Optimistic about an even brighter future in dancehall, Jamali is encouraging listeners all around the world to indulge in the album.

“The Arrival is out now. We have nine solid tracks, and to be honest, I’ve listened to everything that has dropped within this timespan and from a non-biased perspective, this is one of the sickest albums out right now,” he said.