Urban Wall Street Visits Sandals Royal Plantation – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Hon. Andrew Wheatley to receive 2018 Technology Leadership Award

By Derrick Scott WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Minister of Science, Energy & Technology Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley will receive the Inaugural 2018 Technology Leadership Award from Jamaica College Old Boys Association of New York (JCOBA-NY) for his achievement as a scientist, innovator and policy leader. The presentation will be made at the Association’s Annual […]