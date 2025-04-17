Urban League of Broward County Partners with iBridge LLC

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Urban League of Broward County (ULBC) and iBridge LLC have unveiled their collaboration, Impacful LLC, a new partnership aimed at delivering technological solutions that empower nonprofit organizations to improve their operations and increase their effectiveness.

This strategic partnership unites the technological expertise of iBridge with the deep understanding of community best practice solutions held by the Urban League of Broward County.

The collaboration aims to equip nonprofits with innovative tools to streamline their processes and better serve their communities. This joint effort builds upon a shared vision to empower the nonprofit sector with resources that foster growth and efficiency.

“This joint venture represents a powerful opportunity to create meaningful change for nonprofits,” stated Desh Urs, Founder and CEO of iBridge LLC. “By combining our technology capabilities with the Urban League’s on-the-ground experience, we are confident that Impacful LLC will deliver solutions that truly address the needs of these vital organizations.”

Leveraging Technology

Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, president and CEO of the Urban League of Broward County, added, “This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering our staff and other nonprofits to maximize their impact. By leveraging technology effectively, we can enhance our ability to provide crucial support, strengthen our community, and boost economic resiliency.”

Impact Management System

The initial focus of Impacful LLC will be on offering a comprehensive impact management system designed specifically for the unique requirements of client-centered nonprofit organizations. This system offers a range of features, including:

Automated client intake processes

Integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) for clients and families

Tools for monitoring case assignments, program progress, and participation

Secure data protection for sensitive information

Integrated analytics for program and engagement insights

This partnership between iBridge LLC and the Urban League of Broward County is an important step. It uses technology to help nonprofits. This will allow social organizations to make a bigger impact in their communities.