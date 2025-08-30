Urban Golf Weekend: Tee Off for a Good Cause in Miami

MIAMI – Urban Golf Weekend (UGW), the nation’s premier celebration of golf, culture, and community, will tee off August 29–31, 2025. It will take place across iconic Miami venues including Eden Roc Miami Beach, Miami Beach Golf Club, and Miami Marina.

What began as a vision to diversify golf and make the sport more approachable for newcomers has evolved into a powerhouse Labor Day tradition. It blends high-level networking, dynamic conversations, cultural celebrations, and a charity golf tournament that directly supports HBCU golf scholarships.

Urban Golf Weekend Mission

The mission of Urban Golf Weekend is to provide resources to organizations that extend the game of golf to people of color.

To register for this Labor Day tradition uniting sport, culture, and community to expand access and fund HBCU golf scholarships, attendees can visit www.urbangolfweekend.com/urban-golf-weekend-tickets.

UGW Founder Clifton Addison traces his love for golf back to age five, when his father first placed a club in his hand. Over the years, he saw golf as a bridge connecting people from diverse walks of life. However, he also recognized the glaring lack of diversity on the course. That realization inspired him to create a networking weekend where professionals of color, both golfers and non-golfers, could gather, connect, and explore the game in an inclusive space.

“In just two years, Urban Golf Weekend has emerged as one of the top golf events in the country for professionals of color,” said Addison. “Urban Golf Weekend is about more than a swing—it’s about building bridges, breaking barriers, and creating a space where everyone feels welcome on the course. Golf is our backdrop, but our mission is about representation, access, and leaving a legacy that will outlast us all.”

Last year, UGW donated $10,000 each to Fore Life and FAMU— and they’re giving again this year. The organization is also teaming up with the Future Leaders of Hospitality and Tourism (FLHAT) and the Overtown Children & Youth Coalition. They are also supporting Booker T. Washington Senior High School with a donation to revive their golf program.

This year’s programming offers something for everyone—from beginners stepping onto the green for the first time to seasoned golfers looking to connect with fellow leaders and changemakers. Attendees can expect fireside chats with industry trailblazers, exclusive panels with top CEOs, interactive wealth-building sessions, and lifestyle experiences. These activities will reflect the vibrant spirit of Miami.

Signature Programming Highlights

Fireside Chat – Owning Your Swing: Faith, Focus & Fearlessness as a Woman of Color in Business

Discussion with Monique Rodriguez (Founder & CEO, Mielle Organics), moderated by Hope Wiseman (Founder & CEO, WISECO)

Using golf as a metaphor for leadership, Monique and Hope will explore how faith anchors vision. They will also discuss how embracing your unique “swing” sets you apart, and how women of color can lead with courage, authenticity, and staying power. Following the discussion, Monique will host a signing for her memoir, The Glory in Your Story.

Panel – Elevation: A CEO Conversation on Focus, Leadership & the Fairway

Panelists: Melvin Rodriguez (Co-Founder of Mielle Organics), Chris Simon (CEO of BTST & Simon Enterprises), Cam Murphy (President of FEAM Aero), Josiah Graham (Founder of The Graham Injury Firm)

A deep dive into building sustainable success rooted in discipline, purpose, and values.

Interactive Session – Ask Your Millionaire Mentor: Real Wealth, Real Answers-Moderator

Celebrity Emcee Ramces Rouzard

Moderator & Panelists: Cedric Nash, Tall Guy Tycoon, TJ Millionaire Mentor

An unfiltered Q&A delivering actionable, no-fluff strategies for wealth creation.

Founders in Golf – Breaking Barriers & Building Legacy

Moderator: Stacey Santiago (The Nurse Practitioner Group, LLC)

Speakers: Jordan Griffin (Blackballed Golf), Sierra Balgar (City Girls Golf), Dr. Robin Barrett (The Ladies of the Table)

Spotlighting entrepreneurs redefining the golf industry and expanding access to the game.

2025 UGW Sponsors

Corporate & Community Partners: Mielle Organics, Kinbridge at Oviedo, Parkland Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, Anthem Advisors, FEAM Aero, Northwestern Mutual – Boca Raton, Nahawri Law, Cedric Nash, Dr. Triggs Miami: Plastic Surgery & The Dr. Wilton Triggs Foundation, Kojo Marfo – Orthopedic Surgeon, The Main Collective, Pop Recovery Systems, Circle House Coffee, U.S. Virgin Islands, White Coats & Cocktails, Florida Blue (Blue Cross Blue Shield), SilverBack App, Money Melanin, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cincoro, Edmonds Honors, Afro Preak, Steven L. Washington Law Firm, Miami Sprinter Vans, The Graham Injury Firm

Event Schedule

UGW Expo

Friday, August 29 | 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM | Eden Roc Miami Beach

Immersive marketplace featuring vendors, panels, and networking opportunities.

Participating vendors: Golf & Lifestyle Brands:Blackballed Golf – Golf Apparel, MasterPiece – Golf Apparel, LBOW Golf – Golf Apparel, KUNI – Golf Apparel, JusBirdie – Golf Apparel, City Girls Golf, Fairway – Golf Apparel, We Go Golf – Simulation, Kinbridge Living, Lux Mobile Cigars, Fluxx Funding, Mielle Organics – Hair Care, Northwestern Mutual – Boca Raton, Le Ebon Fleur, LLC

Joint Happy Hour with the Orange Blossom Classic

Friday, August 29 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Lobby Bar, Eden Roc

Kick off the weekend in style with networking and cocktails.

Welcome Reception

Friday, August 29 | 9:00 PM – 12:00 AM | Puttery Wynwood

An evening of oceanfront views, music, and mingling.

Charity Golf Tournament & After Par-Tee

Saturday, August 30 | 11:00 AM – Evening | Miami Beach Golf Club

Competitive play, golf clinics, and an epic after-party.

Power Brunch

Sunday, August 31 | 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Puttery Wynwood

Networking over an elevated dining experience.

UGW Yacht Party

Monday, September 1 | 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM | Miami Beach

Closing out the weekend in luxury on the water.

