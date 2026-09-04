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Urban Golf Weekend Brings Opportunities to Miami

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Urban Golf weekend

Isaac Keys and Woody McClain join the opening-day Power Hour Panel. The five-day golf, business and lifestyle experience gets underway in Miami Beach.

Urban Golf weekendMIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The fourth annual Urban Golf Weekend Powered by Lexus opened Thursday. The City of Miami Beach proclaimed Sept. 3 “Urban Golf Weekend Day,” marking the start of five days of golf, business programming, culture, networking and community events.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, joined by Miami Beach Black Affairs Advisory Committee Chair Glendon Hall, presented the proclamation and welcomed attendees to the city. Moreover, the recognition underscored Urban Golf Weekend’s growth as a national gathering for professionals, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, entertainers, community leaders and golf enthusiasts.

“Seeing what started as a vision grow into an experience that brings people from across the country to Miami Beach is incredibly rewarding,” said Clifton Addison, founder of Urban Golf Weekend and the Urban Golf Foundation, Inc. “This weekend is about access, opportunity and creating spaces where people can connect in ways that advance their businesses, careers and communities. This recognition from the City of Miami Beach is a tremendous honor, and it motivates us to continue expanding our impact.”

After the opening ceremony, the Business & Lifestyle Expo brought together attendees and vendors for networking, product discovery and business development. The marketplace gives entrepreneurs and brands a platform to introduce products and services and build relationships with potential customers, partners and collaborators.

Opening-day programming also included a Power Hour conversation on success, entrepreneurship, golf and relationship-building. Addison moderated the discussion with actors and personalities Isaac Keys, known for his role in STARZ’s drama series Power. Also, Woody McClain, known for his role as Cane Tejada in Power Book II: Ghost, participated.

Programming continues Friday with the Business & Lifestyle Expo, which is free with RSVP and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/4gcUOX1.

Friday’s schedule also features fireside chats and panel discussions on entrepreneurship, wealth, leadership, golf, wellness and professional advancement. Access to the sessions is included with Urban Golf Weekend tickets and passes. These continue to be available at UrbanGolfWeekend.com.

The weekend moves to the course Saturday, Sept. 5, with the Urban Golf Weekend Charity Golf Tournament at Miami Beach Golf Club, followed by the After Par-Tee and After-After Par-Tee, powered by Lexus. Programming continues Sunday with the Power Brunch and additional networking opportunities.

Now in its fourth year, Urban Golf Weekend has grown from a charitable golf initiative into a national, multicultural experience that connects golf, entrepreneurship, culture and community. In addition, through its philanthropic arm, the Urban Golf Foundation, Inc., the organization works to expand access to golf and opportunity. It does this through youth development, mentorship, education, scholarships and workforce development.

Limited tickets and weekend passes remain available at UrbanGolfWeekend.com.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 minutes ago
0 7 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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