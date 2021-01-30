Updated Travel Requirements for St. Kitts & Nevis

[Basseterre, St. Kitts] – St. Kitts & Nevis has added Montpelier Plantation & Beach to the list of Travel Approved hotels for international travelers. Montpelier Plantation & Beach is a luxury boutique hotel in Nevis.

The Federation is currently not accepting RT-PCR tests for International Travelers, Nationals/Residents and Non-Nationals/Non-Residents conducted by LabCorp. Please note, acceptable COVID-19 PCR tests must be taken by nasopharyngeal sample. Self-samples, rapid tests, or home tests will be considered invalid.

All travelers are now required to take a RT-PCR test 48 to 72 hours prior to departure from St. Kitts & Nevis.

All other travel requirements outlined below remain unchanged and should be referred to by those planning a trip to the Federation during Phase 1 of the reopening.

All incoming passengers to St. Kitts & Nevis are required to complete the Travel Authorization Form, which can be found at www.knatravelform.kn, prior to their arrival. International travelers must have their negative RT-PCR test and booked accommodation to complete the Travel Authorization Form required for entry. Once the form is completed and submitted, with a valid email address, it will be reviewed, and the visitor will receive an approval letter to enter the Federation.