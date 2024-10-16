Upcoming Election in Lauderhill: Mayor Ken Thurston’s Perspective

LAUDERHILL – Join Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston for an exclusive interview with local media as he prepares to leave office at the end of this year.

During this discussion, Mayor Thurston will reflect on the current state of the City of Lauderhill and share his insights on the upcoming election. He will highlight the qualities he believes are essential for the incoming commission.

“This is the first time in history that all five seats are up for election. It goes without saying that this is a very important election cycle for Lauderhill. Whoever voters choose will greatly impact the state of affairs in the city” said the Mayor.

The interview will take place on Thursday, October 17th, 2024 starting 1:30pm at the Ilene Lieberman Botanical Gardens, 3801 Inverrary Blvd., Lauderhill.

Interview Focus