Politics

Upcoming Election in Lauderhill: Mayor Ken Thurston’s Perspective

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News15 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Mayor Thurston Talks Future of City of Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL – Join Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston for an exclusive interview with local media as he prepares to leave office at the end of this year.

During this discussion, Mayor Thurston will reflect on the current state of the City of Lauderhill and share his insights on the upcoming election. He will highlight the qualities he believes are essential for the incoming commission.

Mayor Thurston Talks Future of Lauderhill“This is the first time in history that all five seats are up for election. It goes without saying that this is a very important election cycle for Lauderhill.  Whoever voters choose will greatly impact the state of affairs in the city” said the Mayor.

The interview will take place on Thursday, October 17th, 2024 starting 1:30pm at the Ilene Lieberman Botanical Gardens, 3801 Inverrary Blvd., Lauderhill.

Interview Focus

  • The state of Lauderhill as Mayor Thurston leaves office
  • Insights on the incoming field of candidates
  • Key qualities for effective leadership within the City of Lauderhill
  • The future of Lauderhill under new leadership

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News15 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

White House Fellows Program Accepting Applications for 2014-2015 Class

November 7, 2013

Bermuda’s “Audacity of Hope Gala & Ball” a star studded affair

January 20, 2009
North Miami Vice Mayor, Dr. Alix Desulme Endorses Bernie Sanders for President

North Miami Vice Mayor Endorses Bernie Sanders for President

February 17, 2016

The JEOM OAS-CARICOM in Haiti recommends returning to the preliminary results after analysis of the eighteen cases of reversal of ranking of legislative candidates

April 29, 2011
Back to top button