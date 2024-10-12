Sunrise Airways Expands Route Network in Eastern Caribbean

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Sunrise Airways continues to expand its route network under its One Caribbean doctrine aimed at better connecting island states throughout the West Indies. Beginning in late-October 2024, the carrier will expand its route network within the Eastern Caribbean with the addition of its first-ever flights to/from Grenada, St. Vincent, and Tortola. The carrier will additionally inaugurate new connections within the Eastern Caribbean to/from Guadeloupe.

Sunrise Airways Chairman and CEO, Philippe Bayard, commented on the expansion, saying: “The addition of these new flights marks another big step forward in realizing our One Caribbean vision for optimized connectivity within the region. We look forward to serving the traveling public in our new destinations and earning their trust.”

News of Sunrise Airways’ Fall 2024 route expansion follows the May 2024 announcement of the carrier’s first-ever intra-regional flights within the Eastern Caribbean.

“As we got off to a solid start serving Antigua, Dominica, St. Kitts, and St. Lucia earlier this year, we’re optimistic about the prospects for future growth and success across the broader Eastern Caribbean,” said Mr. Bayard.

Sunrise Airways Eastern Caribbean Epansion Plans

The Sunrise Airways Fall 2024 route expansion will launch in three phases.

Phase I: October 27, 2024

Sunrise Airways will launch its first-ever flights serving Grenada and St. Vincent, while also inaugurating new connections within the Eastern Caribbean to/from Guadeloupe on October 27, 2024. Grenada flights will operate three (3) times weekly, while Guadeloupe and St. Vincent flight options will be available four (4) days-a-week.

All flights will originate in Antigua with continuing service or convenient connections available for passengers traveling to/from Dominica, St. Kitts, and St. Lucia.

Phase II: December 2, 2024

Sunrise Airways will launch its first-ever flights serving Tortola, British Virgin Islands on December 2, 2024. Tortola flights will operate twice weekly, originating in Antigua and offering continuing nonstop service from Tortola to/from Santo Domingo. Convenient connections in Antigua will be available for passengers traveling from Dominica and St. Kitts.

Phase III: December 4, 2024

Sunrise Airways will launch a new route on December 4, 2024, connecting Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic with Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe. New nonstop Santo Domingo– Pointe-à-Pitre flights will operate twice-weekly.